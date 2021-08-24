It is no secret for fans of Ligue 1 why Eduardo Camavinga is regarded as one of the brightest talents in France and has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs for the past year.

The teenager has been a fixture in the Rennes midfield since making his debut at the age of just 16 at the end of the 2018-19 season and his rise has been somewhat meteoric ever since.

An eye-catching breakthrough campaign followed which saw him feature 33 times as he helped Rennes finish third and qualify for the Champions League.

He continued to excel at the start of the 2020-21 campaign and at 17-years-old he became the youngest player to feature for the France national team since 1914 in a Nations League win over Croatia in September 2020.

He followed that up with a goal in an emphatic international friendly victory over Ukraine a month later and has three caps to his name so far.

The 18-year-old stands at six foot and is regarded as a versatile player with an excellent engine that enables him to effectively feature as part of an intense press while being excellent on the ball. And yet, it is his tenacity and success-rate in the tackle that makes him such an eye-catching presence in the midfield.

He perhaps lacks the goal threat of other midfielders but such experience at his tender age and the potential for development and ability to dominate in the centre of the pitch could well make him the type of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking for to complement the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

Eurosport France's Alexandre Coiquil has given us the inside track on rumours Camavinga has told Rennes supporters he has played his last game and could move to the Premier League before the transfer window shuts next week.

Eduardo Camavinga of Stade Rennais looks on during a Pre-Season friendly match between Getafe and Stade Rennais at Pinatar Arena on July 21, 2021 in Murcia, Spain Image credit: Getty Images

"Ouest France spoke to 'RCK', a group of fans, and Camavinga said last Sunday that he will be probably leave this summer. He gave his shirt to the fans.

"In the locker room, he led the celebration. He's not in the starting line-up anymore. He's here yes, but not really.

"His contract expires in 2022. One year ago, he was OK to extend the contract, but one thing changed everything. His father was seduced by Stellar Group, and he left his first agent, Moussa Sissoko. Now, it is Jonathan Barnett, who manages Gareth Bale, and you know well Stellar Group's methods."

If he does leave where does he go?

"Rennes wants a transfer fee, even a small one. Ouest France gave a price: 30 million euros. It will be around this price, I think. Paris Saint-Germain is the only club in France to have resources for this transfer fee and a 'Stellar Group' top salary. Real Madrid have not been spending since 2019 - their money is saved for Kylian Mbappe and nothing else. Only a Premier League can realistically offer a top contract for him."

Is he ready for the move to a big club yet, or would he be better placed to stay with Rennes for one more year?

"He said in May that he was bad last season. So he's not ready yet to take a step, but he's young and, after a good season, all young guns had problems in the second year. For me, it's a normal thing. He's a very good player, but a work in progress.

"He had mental struggles last season. He got his first cap with France, and he had problems after that. The situation with his agent/father was difficult too. He's not thinking 100 per cent about football in the last few months. A new project will be good for his mentality."

