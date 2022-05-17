Manchester City’s record women’s goalscorer Georgia Stanway has left to join Bayern Munich as a free agent.

Stanway leads City’s all-time standings with 67 goals from her 186 appearances, having made her debut as a 16-year-old.

The 23-year-old midfielder’s contract expired in the summer, and the England international has opted to sign a three-year deal with the Bundesliga runners-up.

"It just feels right," she said. "I can't wait to get started and play for such a well-known club.

"It felt right from the very first conversation. I was absolutely convinced and my instinct told me I belonged here.

"The club is so amazing - the research they did on me, the way the club presented themselves to me and how they can take my game to the next level. Bayern has very big ambitions and I really admire that."

Bayern finished four points behind Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this season, while City were third in the Women's Super League behind champions Chelsea and runners-up Arsenal.

Stanway had already confirmed she would be leaving City, where she won the WSL in 2016 as well as three League Cups and three FA Cups.

"I joined Manchester City with a dream of becoming a professional footballer," she added. "I have been grateful to call it my home for the past seven years.

"Today, I leave as the club's leading scorer, with over 150 appearances and seven domestic trophies.

"A huge thank you to the staff and team-mates that have supported me on my journey. And to the fans who have given me unconditional support throughout.

"I have made memories and friends for a lifetime. I'll be back as a fan if not a player."

Bayern Munich Women sporting director Bianca Rech added: "We are very happy about Georgia's signing. She is a very flexible, dangerous player and is also characterised by her mentality.

"It's also a big sign and a positive signal for the league that an English player has decided to join Germany and FC Bayern."

City are hoping to keep hold of Lucy Bronze and Caroline Weir, and also reportedly face a battle to keep Khadija Shaw amid interest from PSG.

