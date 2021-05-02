Borussia Dortmund confirm Jadon Sancho has a "gentleman's agreement" with the Bundesliga club that would allow him to leave at the end of the season, according to sporting director Michael Zorc.

However "certain conditions" have to be met to allow him to leave and that the same does not apply to Erling Haaland.

"We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can switch under certain conditions," Zorc told ARD

"He's been with us for a couple of years. However, this agreement does not exist with Erling [Haaland]."

The 58-year-old later added the agreement was almost activated last summer when Manchester United tried to sign Sancho.

However, Zorc added: "In the end, the requirements were not met."

Sancho has 46 goals in 133 appearances in his four seasons of Bundesliga football. This season, the 21-year-old has 12 goals and 18 assists to his name.

