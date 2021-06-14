Sancho camp positive over United move

Jadon Sancho has agreed terms in principle to join Manchester United, the Manchester Evening News reports , with the player’s camp expecting the England international to move to Old Trafford this summer despite Borussia Dortmund rejecting their opening offer. United bid £67m for the winger, but that was £10m shy of Dortmund’s asking price. However, Sancho's representatives remain confident the transfer will still go through.

Jadon Sancho seems to be moving closer to a move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: This is actually happening this summer, isn’t it? I know, I know, there was last summer. But this summer I’m 100 per cent confident. Okay, maybe 80, or 60. Make that 40. Okay, maybe less, but I may well refuse to discuss this possible transfer from October onwards. Get it done!

***

Laporte wants Barca move

Aymeric Laporte wants a move to Barcelona after falling down the pecking order at Manchester City, Spanish outlet Sport claims . With John Stones and Ruben Dias favoured at City, Laporte made just 14 Premier League starts last season, and the now Spain defender is keen on a move to Barca.

ESP: Spain - Portugal. International Friendly, Länderspiel, Nationalmannschaft match Aymeric Laporte of Spain during the friendly match between Spain and Portugal played at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on June 4, 2021 in Madrid Image credit: Imago

Paper Round’s view: A move that would suit all parties but it’s tough to see Barca having the money City could demand for a player they spent £57m on back in 2018. With a contract running until 2025, City can price Barca out of a move, unless they are willing to let him go.

***

Betis reject Arsenal’s Fekir offer

Arsenal have seen their initial transfer offer for Nabil Fekir rejected by Real Betis, The Sun reports . With Martin Odegaard returning to parent club Real Madrid and Emi Buendia signing for Aston Villa, Arsenal are looking for creative midfielders, and while Emile Smith Rowe is expected to sign a new contract, Mikel Arteta is also keen on Manuel Locatelli, Orkun Kokcu and even Aaron Ramsey. They will have to offer Betis more to land Fekir.

Nabil Fekir Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Ah, Fekir, back in the transfer news after all of those windows of will-he-won’t-he join Liverpool. The Reds fared pretty well after that move fell through, and so some three years later we could finally see the Frenchman in the Premier League – if Arsenal pay more.

***

Grujic to Porto?

Porto are leading the way in the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic after his loan spell at the club last season, per the Independent . The 25-year-old made just two League Cup appearances for Liverpool last autumn before moving to the Estadio do Dragao, where he could end up on a permanent basis.

Liverpool's Marko Grujic Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: For those who hadn't realised Grujic is still a Liverpool player, you’re welcome. A move that really didn’t come off, and a move that could soon be over.

