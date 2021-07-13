Jadon Sancho has completed his Manchester United medical ahead of a £73m move from Borussia Dortmund. The official announcement is expected imminently.

United agreed a deal for the forward at the end of June and, now that the European Championships is over, Sancho is set to complete his transfer to United ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Sancho has emerged as one of the best young players in Europe at Dortmund following his transfer from Manchester City as a 17-year-old in 2017.

He has 50 goals in 137 appearances and won the German Cup.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was believed to have been keen on Sancho last summer, and has wanted reinforcements on the right wing for some time.

Dortmund initially wanted £85m for Sancho, but the agreement of £73m means it is £35m less than the Bundesliga club's £108m valuation last summer.

PSV's Donyell Malen and Noni Madueke are reportedly being targeted by Dortmund as potential replacements.

