Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho after meeting Dortmund’s £77m valuation of the forward.

Bild report that United have finally relented and offered Dortmund’s asking price having had a bid of £75m swiftly rejected earlier this week.

The newspaper report a deal could now be completed in a matter of days with personal terms for a five-year contract already agreed and Dortmund keen to have Sancho's future sorted by July 23.

The £77m fee would see Sancho become United’s third most expensive transfer in their history behind Paul Pogba and Harry Maguire.

Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has previously said the Bundesliga club have a "gentleman's agreement" with Sancho that he could leave this summer "under certain conditions".

Sancho is currently on international duty with England at the European Championships and featured the first time in England’s third group D game against Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

The Manchester City academy graduate has scored 50 goals and got 64 assists in 137 appearances for Dortmund since joining the club in 2017.

