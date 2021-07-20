Kristoffer Ajer has passed his medical at Brentford ahead of a £13.5 million move from Celtic, according to reports.
Sky Sports Scotland report that the 23-year-old Norwegian defender’s official transfer to the newly promoted West London side is now imminent.
The centre-back was left out of Ange Postecoglou’s squad ahead of their Champions League qualifier first leg against Danish side FC Midtjylland at Celtic Park on Tuesday night, with fitness issues cited.
Ajer had reportedly been a target for fellow promoted side Norwich, but looks set to be playing in the capital next season.
Having joined from native side Start in 2016, the Norwegian made 176 appearances for Celtic after an initial loan with Kilmarnock.
He has been capped 23 times for his country since making his debut in a 4-1 victory over Australia in March 2018.
Assuming the deal is confirmed, Ajer is due a baptism of fire in his first potential Premier League outing, with the Bees hosting Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal at the Brentford Community Stadium in the season opener on August 13th.
It would be a first taste of the Premier League for both player and club, with Brentford in the top tier of English football for the first time in their history.
A 2-0 Play-Off Final win over Swansea at Wembley in May marked a famous day for the club, as goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes took the Bees up.
