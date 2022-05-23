PSG plan – Poch now, Pep next

Kylian Mbappe revealed to the Telegraph he held talks with Liverpool, as well as Real Madrid, before extending his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Meanwhile, Mauricio Pochettino could also remain in charge of PSG next season, L’Equipe reports , although the club are hopeful of bringing in Pep Guardiola after his Manchester City contract expires. Mbappe’s increasing influence at PSG could see Pochettino stay on given the forward holds his boss in high regard, the French paper claims, although it is all part of a plan that would see them try and tempt Guardiola to Paris next year. Guardiola’s current City deal expires in 2023, although recent reports suggest he could extend his deal there to 2025.

Paper Round’s view: Player-owner Mbappe strikes again. We’re only into the first week of the Mbappe has signed a new contract era, and it continues to amaze. That may not be quite the right word, but maybe the word we’re looking for is incredible – he really does seem to be running the show at PSG.

City want Phillips

A target for Tottenham as well (see below), the Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester City have identified Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips as the prime candidate to replace the outgoing Fernandinho. With the City captain leaving the club this summer, having ended his time there by lifting the Premier League trophy, Pep Guardiola is on the hunt for a replacement. Phillips is their No. 1 choice, although Leeds’ final-day survival heroics will drive up the asking price, with City and Spurs not the only two sides interested in the England international.

Paper Round’s view: Leeds’ battle to survive the next season has already begun, with clubs likely to circle around Phillips and Raphinha in the coming weeks. It would take some going to stop them from leaving, but the fees they could command would certainly help Jesse Marsch build a team capable of finishing higher than 17th- if it is spent wisely.

Joy of six

Tottenham director Fabio Paratici will hold talks with Antonio Conte in Italy this week as he looks to convince the Tottenham head coach to stay on, the Telegraph reports . Paratici will do so by promising Conte he can make at least six summer signings, and with Champions League football secured next season, the hope will that under the Italian, Spurs are also capable of challenging for the Premier League. Tottenham’s list of potential targets include Alessandro Bastoni, Gleison Bremer, Djed Spence, Christian Eriksen, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips and Arsenal target Gabriel Jesus.

Paper Round’s view: The report goes on to state that Conte’s family are still in Italy, making it a decision that goes beyond the money Paratici and chairman Daniel Levy could wave in front of his face. You would expect, however, that he fancies a shot with Spurs in the Champions League, so even if he struggles to see his long-term future at the club, a decent summer of recruitment could give them a strong platform for when the next manager (ahem, Mauricio Pochettino) eventually comes in.

Arteta pushing for Tielemans

Mikel Arteta is eager for Arsenal to push through and make Leicester’s Youri Tielemans their first signing of the summer, the Telegraph reports . The Belgian has been a leading target for the Gunners, and though Arsenal missed out on Champions League qualification, Arteta is already planning on how Arsenal can go one better next term, with a £25m bid for the midfielder likely.

Paper Round’s view: Knowing Leicester and the transfer market, it will take more than £25m to prise Tielemans away. The fact he has just the year left on his contract could play into Arsenal’s hands, but expect Leicester to do their best and make that at least £40m before they start considering the sale.

