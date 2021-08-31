PSG don't need your money

Paris Saint-Germain rejected a third and final bid from Real Madrid on Deadline Day which would have seen Kylian Mbappe eclipse PSG teammate Neymar to become the most expensive footballer of all time. The bid was reportedly worth north of €220 million, despite the 22-year-old having just one year remaining on his current contract in the French capital. Mbappe has been the "transfer priority" for Los Blancos this summer, but will now be forced to wait until next summer to sign for Real Madrid for free upon the expiration of his deal at PSG.

Paper Round's view: Imagine having that much money. Mbappe will be worth nothing in less than 12 months - but PSG don't care. The French club have decided to flex their financial muscles and pass up more than €220 million to keep their position as the alpha club in European football. But that will change next year. Real Madrid can open their negotiations directly with Mbappe from 1 January 2022 and the World Cup winner will most likely complete his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. At least we get one season of being treated to watching Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi together in Paris...

Ronaldo offered himself to Barca before Man Utd move

Cristiano Ronaldo completed his shock return to Manchester United on Tuesday, but it is reported that the 36-year-old offered his services to Barcelona before agreeing to re-join his former club. Ronaldo, who had been linked with a move away from Juventus for a number of weeks, is said to have approached the Catalan club via his representatives. Barca reportedly rejected the opportunity to bring Ronaldo back to Spain due to his links to the club's fierce rivals, Real Madrid.

Paper Round's view: Ronaldo's services were offered out to Manchester United's rivals, Manchester City, so this story could definitely be true. The Portuguese forward's super-agent Jorge Mendes was probably just touting his services to every top club in Europe. Obviously there's no way that Barcelona would've even been able to afford him due to their dire financial situation, so maybe that's the real reason why they passed it up. Barca have seen Lionel Messi leave this summer, so there's no chance that the Catalan club could've afforded Ronaldo's eye-watering wage package.

Barca's failed Cavani approach

Sticking with Barcelona, the Liga club had a failed approach for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani on Deadline Day, according to Marca. The 34-year-old joined the Premier League club last October and has impressed during his short time at Old Trafford. However, there were rumours that Cavani could be on his way out of Manchester following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman was keen on bringing in a new forward on Deadline Day, but Manchester United were intent on keeping Cavani.

Paper Round's view: Barcelona have had a nightmare summer transfer window. Lionel Messi left the club and a handful of Barcelona have had a nightmare summer transfer window. Lionel Messi left the club and a handful of players had to take significant pay cuts just so that new signing Sergio Aguero could be registered . Cavani could have been a decent signing, but he is similar to Aguero. You cannot rely on him to be fit for the entire season. These are two footballers who have played at 110% for years and are now both in their 30s. These aren't the kind of players who can turn things around at Barcelona. The club should just work on its rebuild and should have tried all they can to keep young talents like Ilaix Moriba.

Martial rejects opportunity to leave Old Trafford

Anthony Martial turned down the opportunity to leave Manchester United on Deadline Day, according to the Mirror. The 25-year-old, who has featured for the Red Devils in all three of their Premier League matches so far this season, has been linked with an exit throughout the summer and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo magnified that potential departure. Martial was offered the opportunity to re-join his former club Lyon, who made a late loan bid for the Manchester United man, but rejected the chance to return home.

Paper Round's view: It's fair that Martial wants to stay and fight for his place in the Manchester United team, but he is struggling to find a consistent run of form at Old Trafford. Martial arrived as a 'wonderkid' and there has been a lot of pressure on his shoulders since joining in 2015. It just doesn't seem like United is the right fit for him. He is still undecided on whether is he is a centre-forward or winger and now has to compete with the likes of Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for minutes. Maybe he should look for a move in January if he's still struggling in the winter.

