Liverpool have reportedly agreed a deal with Bayern Munich for the sale of Sadio Mane.

The German champions have previously seen two bids rejected, one of £25m, and another of £23.5m with add ons.

However, due to the Premier League club’s £42.5m valuation, further discussions were required, with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic determined to wrap up a deal as a matter of priority.

The parties are believed to now be happy with an agreed deal, with a guaranteed fee in the region of £27m the reported amount - which would rise to a total package of £35m with add ons.

Mane is expected to sign a three-year contract, with a medical to take place next week ahead of the move across Europe.

After joining Liverpool in 2016 from Southampton, Mane has scored 120 goals for the club, winning seven trophies including the Premier League and Champions League.

With just one year remaining on his contract, Liverpool were keen to cash in on the Senegalese winger if the fee was right, but they were also waiting to land the signing of Darwin Nunez

