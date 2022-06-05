Sadio Mane has said he did not mean to cause offence when suggesting he would bow to the wishes of the Senegalese people and leave Liverpool.

During a press conference on Friday, Mane engaged in conversation with a journalist who told the forward that a large majority of the nation wanted him to move on.

He has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer, and Mane courted controversy when he said : “60-70 percent of Senegalese people want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will soon see.”

The comments did not sit well with the Liverpool faithful, and he has now moved to clarify what he said.

After scoring a hat-trick in Senegal’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification win over Benin, where he became his country’s leading goalscorer, Mane said his intention was not to cause harm.

“I spoke yesterday while joking with a bit of humour and it was everywhere,” Mane is quoted as saying. “I think we'll stop there.

“Liverpool is a club I respect a lot. The fans adopted me since day one.”

Despite apologising for causing any offence, Mane did little to quell fears that he will move on from Anfield in the summer.

“Regarding the future, we'll see,” he said.

The 30-year-old forward has a little over one year remaining on his contract at Liverpool.

