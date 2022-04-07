A deal for Fabio Carvalho to join Liverpool from Fulham is reportedly close to being completed.

The 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder was on the verge of a move to Anfield in January, but paperwork was not completed in time to meet the transfer deadline. However, this time, things are expected to go through smoothly.

Ad

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has been following the potential move, and has said, “the agreement between Fabio Carvalho and Liverpool, and between Liverpool and Fulham is really imminent.”

The Emirates FA Cup Klopp is right to dismiss decisiveness of Liverpool’s Man City showdown YESTERDAY AT 16:32

"The deal is close to be done, close to be completed."

Romano has shared the news on social media, with validation appearing to come from the Instagram account of Carvalho, which has liked the post.

A five-year contract is expected to be announced, with Fulham receiving an up-front fee of £5m, as well as a further £2.7m in add-ons.

Romano has explained what happened during the last transfer window, saying “the deal was almost done between Liverpool and Fulham. Everything was fine between the two clubs, with the player too. He’d had his medical in Liverpool but then the deal collapsed because of the timing. They signed the contracts after midnight, so it was impossible to complete the deal.”

“They had an agreement so that’s why they want to continue together in a good relationship,” he said.

There is believed to be no plan for Carvalho to return to Fulham on loan, or head out to any other club, while the official announcement of the transfer is not expected until next month at the earliest.

Speaking about why the teenager is such hot property, Romano says: “he’s having a great season, he’s one of the best talents around.”

Carvaho has scored eight times in 31 appearances in all competitions for Fulham this season, helping the club to the top of the Championship, where they look set to secure a return to the Premier League.

Early on in his youth career he spent time with Benfica, before heading to south London where he spent three years with Balham, who work in partnership with Fulham and that link paved the way for Carvalho’s move to Craven Cottage.

After playing for England up to under-18 level, Carvalho has now changed his allegiance to Portugal. He received his first call up to the under-21 team in March, and went on to score in their 4-0 win against Greece in European Championship qualifying.

Champions League Diaz's late goal gives Liverpool two-goal cushion after first leg in Lisbon YESTERDAY AT 18:03