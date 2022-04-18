City agree Haaland terms

Manchester City have agreed terms with Erling Haaland in a deal that would make him the Premier League's highest paid player, the Daily Mail reports . A £500,000-a-week contract is in the offing after City put together a suitable financial package in the hope of convincing Haaland to join. With that in place, City will look to trigger his £63m release clause and could look to complete the move in the next week or so, although last week Borussia Dortmund stressed that nothing was finalised with Real Madrid and PSG also in the hunt.

Paper Round's view: The Mail are calling this a significant step and so you really get the sense this is close to a done deal. The onus will be on Real and PSG to match that salary, with all manner of fees lined up too, so let’s see if they make a late play to deny City.

Real want James

Real Madrid could launch an audacious bid to sign Reece James this summer, the Mirror reports . Both Real boss Carlo Ancelotti and the club's scouting department were impressed with James' performances against them in the Champions League recently, and they could look to test Chelsea's resolve this summer. The England international is a homegrown favourite at Chelsea, but Real are eager for a summer shake-up and have placed James high on their transfer list.

Paper Round's view: This would be very intriguing. How much would it take for Chelsea to accept? You would imagine the fee is too high for this to go through, but it does raise the idea of James eventually moving on. It would take some offer, and a desire for a new challenge from James' perspective, to make that happen. Maybe a few more summers down the line.

Rudiger not going Man Utd

Manchester United will look to sign a new centre back this summer, but there is little expectation that Antonio Rudiger will join from Chelsea, the Manchester Evening News reports . Rudiger is out of contract at the end of the season, and while the German defender has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, United's hopes of signing him are slim despite holding initial talks with his representatives. The desire to play Champions League football means a move to United isn't on the cards.

Paper Round's view: No surprise, really. Rudiger has the attention of Europe's biggest clubs, and he will want to continue playing at the highest level. That could yet be Chelsea, but Real feels likely. For United, where they finish could dictate their summer recruiting.

Trio of clubs eye Silva

Barcelona, Juventus and PSG are monitoring Bernardo Silva's position at Manchester City, Fichajes in Spain reports . The Portuguese playmaker, who has scored 11 goals in 43 appearances this season, came close to leaving City last summer. It is unclear whether City would be willing to sell Silva, who is contracted there till 2025, but Barca could make a move for him if Ousmane Dembele moves on, while Juve and PSG could look to make him their replacements for Paulo Dybala and Kylian Mbappe respectively.

Paper Round's view: With a contract until 2025, it is tough to see City selling the 27-year-old this summer, and you would imagine they might want a fee closer to £100m than £50m if a club was seriously interested. If City wait to raise funds for their Erling Haaland pursuit, then maybe, but this doesn't seem too likely.

