Ole wants Sancho, players support Grealish transfer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made Jadon Sancho a transfer priority for Manchester United this summer, the Telegraph reports , while some of his players have supported the idea of the club pursuing Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho has been a long-term target for United, and could cost around £75m, while Harry Kane could cost double if he leaves Tottenham. Meanwhile, players who have faced Grealish or played with him at England “privately” consider him to be an appealing summer option, though Manchester City are also considering a move for the Aston Villa forward.

Transfers Manchester United to target Ings ahead of Kane - Paper Round 19/05/2021 AT 22:06

Paper Round’s view: It gets crowded out wide for both City and United if Grealish comes aboard, and same for United with Sancho or Grealish. Both would be an upgrade on Dan James certainly, but what their arrival would do for Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood’s development remains up for debate. Grealish can at least play attacking midfield too, where a certain Bruno Fernandes plays, so the Villa captain will perhaps have to ponder this summer whether he fancies his chances of breaking into a Manchester starting XI – be it red or blue, there’s some stiff competition - or remaining the big fish at Villa.

***

Spurs to get Poch back?

In Miguel Delaney’s story about Harry Kane’s future for the Independent , there is an intriguing section which suggests managerless Tottenham could make a move to bring Mauricio Pochettino back:

Some figures at the club are now seriously suggesting it could be worth returning to Pochettino. There is a feeling that he has found the nature of Paris Saint-Germain more of a headache to manage than expected, and may be open to it.

Paper Round’s view: Surely… not? Perhaps Daniel Levy will do anything it takes to keep Kane, but even Pochettino is unlikely to sway the England captain’s desire to leave. After talking about wanting to match Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Kane doesn’t want to be playing Conference League football.

***

Vardy – the movie

A movie about Jamie Vardy’s life is a step closer to becoming a reality, the Mirror reports . Vardy’s journey from the non-league to Leicester – with a Premier League and now FA Cup winners’ medal to boot (plus a Golden Boot) – has been well documented, and now writer and producer Adrian Butchart has agreed to make the movie with the Oscar-winning producers of The King’s Speech Gareth-Ellis Unwin and Simon Egan and their company Bedlam Productions. Fellow Oscar nominated duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, who wrote The Fighter, will also be involved scripting it.

Paper Round’s view: Who plays Vardy then? The man himself? Football films can go one of two ways, and usually just the one way, but with an impressive studio team this could buck the trend. Think of the Oscars after-party, just think of the Oscars after-party.

Transfers Man Utd need to pay £60m for Varane - Paper Round 15/05/2021 AT 23:29