Greenwood the Man for Utd

Mason Greenwood’s form for Manchester United means Jadon Sancho is no longer a top priority for the club, the Manchester Evening News reports . Greenwood scored in United’s comeback win at Aston Villa on Sunday, making that seven goals in his last 10 appearances, and while Edinson Cavani’s new contract could see the club cool their striker search, Greenwood could make them think twice about pursuing Sancho. The Borussia Dortmund forward was a target last summer, and though he could be available for a lower price at the end of this season, United may want to avoid disrupting Greenwood’s development by bringing in stiff competition.

Mason Greenwood of Manchester United celebrates Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Can competition be a bad thing? It could go one of two ways, but Sancho’s arrival would certainly threaten Greenwood’s game-time. Striking the right balance will be key, and with Marcus Rashford also there while Anthony Martial competes with Cavani up front, it all starts to become a little crowded with Sancho, and Daniel James, there as well.

Arsenal launch shock Camavinga bid - Euro Papers

Leicester keen on Soumare

Leicester City have opened talks with Lille as they look to win the race to sign Boubakary Soumare, the Mail reports . The highly-rated 22-year-old midfielder could cost the Foxes £21m, and with Everton and Leeds United sending scouts for Lille’s game against Lens on Friday, Leicester are keen to strike early to beat the competition. Newcastle are also said to be interested in the Frenchman.

Boubakary Soumaré (LOSC Lille) Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Leicester will be all too aware that the Champions League is a factor which could have a major sway over clubs like Everton, Leeds and Newcastle when looking to recruit players this summer. Soumare would be a great addition, but the Foxes will first concentrate on that top-four push before drawing up their ideal transfer list.

Maguire in race to face Villarreal

In some non-transfer news, The Sun claim Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is set to miss the final four Premier League games of the season due to the injury he suffered against Aston Villa on Sunday. Maguire could be fit in time for the Europa League final against Villarreal on May 26, a timeline which would ease England manager Gareth Southgate’s fears ahead of Euro 2020.

Harry Maguire Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Monday came and went without a United update on Maguire, so you expect they want to get this diagnosis right before claiming the centre-back will or won’t miss the rest of the league campaign. Southgate will be patiently waiting hoping it is only a couple of weeks out and no more.

