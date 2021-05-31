Sergio Aguero has signed for Barcelona on a two-year contract, the La Liga club have confirmed.

The Argentine decided to call time on a ten-year spell at Manchester City this season and will link up with international team-mate Lionel Messi at Barcelona.

The opportunity to play regularly alongside Messi is believed to have been a major factor for Aguero, who scored a remarkable 184 Premier League goals at City.

Aguero joins on a free transfer and will be a bargain for Barcelona who have struggled to fill the void left by Luis Suarez when he was sold to Atletico Madrid last summer.

The 32-year-old has signed a contract that runs until 2023 and Barcelona confirmed they would officially unveil Aguero on Monday night. The Argentina international was spotted in Barcelona on Monday undergoing medical checks ahead of the move.

Aguero will sign his contract for the cameras before the traditional photo session at Camp Nou, and will also hold a press conference.

The striker made 390 appearances for City, cementing himself as a legend in Manchester despite failing to deliver a Champions League trophy.

Aguero suffered disappointment in his final appearance for City in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea but left the Sky Blues as their all-time top goalscorer.

Barcelona will be hopeful Aguero can replicate the type of form he produced at City in Spain and will be boosted by the fact their new player has experience in La Liga having had a spell at Atletico before signing for City in 2011.

Barcelona also revealed Aguero’s release clause would be a huge £86 million. Aguero will fly to South America this week to link up with his international team-mates and new club team-mate Messi ahead of the Copa America.

News that Barcelona had all-but signed Aguero on a two-year deal was broken by Eurosport in Spain and the news is now official.

