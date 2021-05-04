Heaton homecoming to replace De Gea

Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton could be set for an Old Trafford homecoming this summer if David de Gea were to leave Manchester United. The Star report that the Spaniard is looking to leave United after becoming "disillusioned with life" since losing his starting spot to Dean Henderson. Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing De Gea on a season-long loan, which could open the door to a Manchester United return for Heaton.

Paper Round's view: Manchester United are looking for a solid pair of hands, who can be brought in on a cheap deal. Heaton wouldn't cost much and has plenty of Premier League experience. It's unlikely that the 35-year-old would demand to play much football and he is still solid enough to step up in the case of an emergency. De Gea's Manchester United future looks to be pretty much over but his wages will be a stumbling block for any potential transfer. A loan move could be more likely, but why would PSG sign him when Keylor Navas is still putting in sensational performances at the highest level?

Man Utd to launch £90m bid for Kane

Manchester United are readying a £90-million summer bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, according to the Sun. The Glazers have been under huge pressure from supporters in recent weeks since the failed launch of the European Super League and fan protests boiled over on Sunday, causing the match against Liverpool to be postponed. United's owners are looking to relieve some of the pressure from fans by clinching Kane's signature this summer. Tottenham have reportedly slapped a £170-million asking price on Kane and chairman Daniel Levy is not interested in selling to a domestic rival. However, the England striker is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford.

Paper Round's view: Will this plan appease the furious Manchester United supporters? Probably not. The club have invested plenty of money in recent years, with Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes all joining for huge transfer fees. United fans want to see real change at their club. Bidding £80 million less than the asking price for Kane is a plan that won't work either. The Spurs striker is worth more than that - especially if Tottenham were to sell to a Premier League rival. It would simply be an empty and transparent gesture used to try and get fans back on board.

Sam Johnstone is at the centre of a tug-of-war scenario this summer, with multiple Premier League sides interested in securing his signature. The Telegraph reveal that Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all targeting the 28-year-old and Johnstone's parent club West Bromwich Albion value him at £20 million. Johnstone's current contract at the Hawthorns is set to expire in the summer of 2022, so West Brom are willing to listen to offers at the end of the season.

Paper Round's view: It's another ex-Manchester United goalkeeper that the Red Devils are looking at bringing back to Old Trafford. £20 million is a huge fee to pay for a back-up goalkeeper, so it doesn't make too much sense for United to sign Johnstone. The same could be said for Spurs... unless they are planning to cash in on club captain Hugo Lloris this summer. West Ham would probably make the most sense. The Baggies stopper is most likely looking for first-team football and West Ham are sitting in European qualification spots for next season. Johnstone would be a smart addition for the Hammers.

Leeds look to sign Lang

Leeds United have joined the race to sign Noa Lang from Club Brugge, according to the Telegraph. The Premier League side are looking to strengthen the attacking options in their squad and 21-year-old Lang is viewed as a player with potential to add competition at the club. Lang recently agreed to commit to Club Brugge on a permanent basis after initially joining on a season-long loan from Ajax, but the Belgian club could sell the youngster as early as this summer. The Jupiler Pro League leaders value the Dutch attacker at around £20 million.

Paper Round's view: Lang has scored 12 goals in 15 matches since Christmas and has been impressing for Club Brugge despite his young age so it's no surprise that clubs are after him this summer. Leeds would be an interesting destination. The Yorkshire club play a positive, attacking brand of football and manager Marcelo Bielsa is a huge pull for transfer targets. Leeds will be looking to improve on their first season back in the Premier League, so they've got an important summer transfer window ahead of them.

