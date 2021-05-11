Jack Grealish's agent Jonathan Barnett says there are many clubs interested in signing the Aston Villa forward and that Manchester United is not top of the list.

United have reportedly held long-term interest in the 25-year-old and the England international has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford in the last two transfer windows.

Barnett says the midfielder is attracting plenty of interest from around Europe, but admits his client could even stay at his boyhood club.

"The truth is we don't know [what will happen]," he told SNTV.

"There are many clubs [interested] and I wouldn't put Manchester United at the top of that [list]. But he could stay.

He could stay as well so it's a conversation the club, Aston Villa, will have with Jack and ourselves then we'll see where we go.

Barnett told Sky Sports last week: "He loves Villa, but I think we just have to wait to see how things pan out.

"At the moment he is a Villa player and he has had no thoughts about anything else. We have to do what is best for Jack and for everybody else.

" think he is a very special player. I think he maybe should have been playing for England a little earlier.

"It is unfortunate that he has got this injury at the moment but that will be fine. He has got a great mentality."

