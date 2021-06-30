Manchester United want Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka to replace Paul Pogba at the club, according to reports.

Goretzka has become one of Europe’s hottest properties this season and drawn interest from all over Europe, while Pogba’s future at Old Trafford has looked in doubt for some time

Sport1 reporter Florian Plettenberg says that it’s Manchester United who have made contact with Goretzka’s management in the last few days.

However, Goretzka is understood to want to extend his contract at Bayern Munich. United will also have to fight off interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid who, according to the reports, are also interested in the German’s signature.

If United do land Goretzka, that could open the door for Pogba to make a move away from Manchester. With just one year left on his contract, Manchester United may want to cash in on the Frenchman.

Goretzka would be a worth replacement for Pogba at Old Trafford, having won the Champions League with Bayern Munich last season, while turning heads with a series of impressive displays.

Our View

Paul Pogba has dazzled at times for France during Euro 2020 and the tournament loses one of its stars as he goes home.

But domestically things have never been the same and, with Mino Raiola pulling the strings and with just one year left on his contract, now may be the time for United to say goodbye.

And that is especially true if, as reported, they are lining up such a talent as Goretzka in his place.

Goretzka is one of the few players who could fill Pogba’s shoes at the club. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have not intention of selling the Frenchman if that means making his side weaker, and so this move for Goretzka will open many doors.

But they will be up against it, with Real Madrid and Barcelona interest, as well as Goretzka’s outspoken love for Bayern and desire to sign a new contract.

