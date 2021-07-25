Man Utd to double up on defensive signings

The Mail report that Manchester United are planning on signing two big-name centre-backs this summer. The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane all summer, but the Mail reveal that United are looking to add Sevilla's Jules Kounde to their squad as well. The double swoop would cost around £100 million in total, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to push on after making defensive reinforcements his top priority in the summer transfer window. Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also interested in signing Kounde.

Paper Round's view: This would be incredible. Manchester United go out and spend £100 million on two highly-rated centre-backs. Surely their interest in the French duo points towards a tactical shift to three at the back? Club captain Harry Maguire isn't going anywhere and it doesn't make too much sense to spend so much on Kounde and just play him in his secondary position at right-back. Either way, it seems very unlikely that Manchester United would sign two big-name centre-backs this summer... but signing either one would definitely make them much more solid defensively and potentially turn them into Premier League title contenders.

Are Man Utd being played by Varane?

Manchester United are worried that Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane could be using them as a ploy to secure a bumper new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Sun report that officials at the Premier League club fear that Varane has no real intention of moving to Old Trafford and will instead use the rumours to put himself in a stronger position to negotiate a new deal at Real Madrid. The World Cup winner has less than a year remaining on his current contract with Los Blancos, which piqued Manchester United's interest in a cut-price transfer.

Paper Round's view: This wouldn't be the first time that this happened. Manchester United faced a similar situation with Varane's ex-Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos a few years ago. The Spaniard flirted with a move to Manchester before agreeing to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Is Varane doing the exact same thing? Who knows. There have been multiple reports that the Varane deal is hinging on an agreement with the transfer fee, while the personal terms between the player and club have already been finalised. This doesn't really play into the story of the Frenchman using United.

Better call Saul

Manchester United believe that they could secure a cut-price deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to the Mail. The 26-year-old has been admired by the Red Devils for a few seasons now and, although he has a £128-million buy-out clause, United believe they could negotiate a deal for just £45 million due to Atleti's financial struggles. Saul famously signed a nine-year contract in the Spanish capital back in 2017, but he has been offered out to Juventus and Barcelona in recent weeks. United are also exploring potential moves for Eduardo Camavinga and Leon Goretzka as alternatives to Saul.

Paper Round's view: Jadon Sancho has finally signed for Manchester United and it is constantly being reported that both Raphael Varane and Kieran Trippier are close to moving to Old Trafford. Adding Saul Niguez would be the cherry on the cake for United fans. It was clear before the summer started where the squad needed to improve. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needed a new winger, centre-back, an alternative to Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and a new central midfielder. Adding a player of Saul's quality and calibre would make Manchester United serious contenders to win major silverware this coming season.

Who will replace Wijnaldum at Liverpool?

The Mail have assessed Liverpool's potential options to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who left Merseyside this summer for Paris Saint-Germain upon the expiration of his contract. The report reveals that Jurgen Klopp's side have Youri Tielemans, Houssem Aouar, Franck Kessie and Saul Niguez on their central-midfield transfer shortlist. Liverpool have been "long-term admirers" of Tielemans, while Klopp sees Aouar as a "good fit" to replace Wijnaldum.

Paper Round's view: Liverpool will be looking to replace Wijnaldum after his departure this summer. You never want to lose a player of the Dutch midfielder's quality, but it's safe to say that losing his leadership skills and influence in the dressing room is likely to have more of an impact than just his footballing ability. It's no coincidence that all four of the players that were name-checked by the Mail are leaders. Liverpool's recruitment over the past five years or so has been one of the best in the Preimer League, so Reds fans should trust their club to find the perfect replacement for Wijnaldum.

