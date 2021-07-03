Matteo Guendouzi is set to join Marseille on loan for €1m with an €11m obligation to buy the midfielder, according to reports.

TF1 reporter Mohamed Toubache-Ter and Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano report that the midfielder will complete his move to south France in the next few days.

Romano reports that Guendouzi turned down an offer from Benfica in order to return to his home nation.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin, where he made 24 appearances. He played 82 times for the Gunners, but fell out of favour with Mikel Arteta.

Marseille are also set to complete the signings of Cengiz Under and Pau Lopez on loan deals, while Arsenal defender William Saliba will also be moving to the Ligue 1 club on loan for the 2020/21 season, according to The Athletic.

Saliba joined Arsenal in July 2019, but is yet to feature for the Gunners and has had loan spells at Saint-Etienne (19/20) and Nice (20/21).

