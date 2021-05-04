Manchester United intend to push forward with another pursuit of Jadon Sancho but his valuation remains higher than they had hoped.

United have him set as a prime target and will plot to add him to the squad in accordance with their budget. After refusing to pay £100 million for him last summer, the club have always been optimistic their gamble would pay off. They felt no other club was prioritising him and that his price tag would be slashed.

New reports now suggest Sancho will be on the market at a cut price of around £85 million. That figure is closer to the fee United had in mind one year ago - but still more than they had hoped to pay this time around.

They are expected to open discussions again in an attempt to negotiate the fee as the pricing at least seems more realistic than Dortmund’s previous view - and they know Sancho wants to move this summer.

United may also be able to push the boat out a bit more than previously intended as their transfer plans have altered slightly.

They had expected to sign a top level centre back this summer, yet Eric Bailly’s decision to extend his contract has changed that stance.

They are comfortable with him competing with Victor Lindelof for the job of partnering Harry Maguire in the centre of defence so could now cool their interest in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and add a less experienced, cheaper defender instead.

It would give them more cash to inject into a deal for Sancho.

A move for Sancho would also have a knock-on impact for Lingard, who is highly unlikely to want to return to United anyway and would see this as another obstacle in his way of any genuine chance of working his way back at Old Trafford.

ARTETA SAFE

Mikel Arteta’s job at Arsenal remains safe and there is an expectation that he will now be given extra funds for the next transfer window.

Protests around Emirates Stadium calling for current owners KSE to sell the club are unlikely to lead to any change.

In fact, Stan Kroenke is more likely to dig into his pocket to try to placate the anger and bid to enhance the team’s chances of a better campaign next time around.

One clear problem though is the club’s current status, as they sit ninth in the Premier League.

Figures close to Arsenal believe there is a lack of understanding at the top level of the club about the type of players that will be interested in joining in the summer.

With the team struggling to produce convincing performances under Mikel Arteta, there is a feeling that big-name players on their shortlists may not be interested.

Arteta has been assured again that his job at Arsenal is safe - so he may have to use his own persuasion tactics to sign talent, just as he did with the loan of Martin Odegaard.

SPURS COULD REVIVE AARONS INTEREST

Any chance of Max Aarons moving to Tottenham has been improved by Jose Mourinho’s exit.

Recruitment staff have been monitoring his performances at Norwich City very closely this season, ahead of a potential move to sign him in the summer.

Despite measuring 5 feet 10 inches, sources indicated that Mourinho was never fully convinced about any move to sign him as he would prefer they target someone taller.

Yet now Mourinho has been axed, the door may open again.

That will largely depend on how the next manager views the future of Serge Aurier, as Spurs need to trim the squad anyway and would not be able to spend big money on a defender to compete for the right-back position.

Aarons is valued at around £30 million by Norwich, who accept he will leave if an offer arrives that suits all parties.

Serie A side Roma are still interested in Aarons and Norwich know he could be interested in testing himself abroad. Everton are still in the hunt, too, but the player will bide his time before jumping into any transfer.

