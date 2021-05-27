German champions Bayern Munich on Thursday signed England youth international Omar Richards on a four-year deal to 2025, with the defender joining on a free transfer from English Championship side Reading.

"My move to Bayern is a great honour for me. A dream has come true," Richards said in a club statement.

"I am proud to be wearing the shirt of one of the world's biggest clubs. I hope I can help the team continue to be successful in the future."

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said. "We are happy he is coming to Bayern. Omar is a highly skilled player for the leftback position.

"He finds ways to go forward, he is focused and we are confident he will play a good role in our team."

The Bundesliga season starts in August.

