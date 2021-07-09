Pogba's heading to Paris...

Paris Saint-Germain are targeting a cut-price transfer for Manchester United's Paul Pogba this summer. The Star report that the Parisians are plotting a £50-million move for the Frenchman as they look to continue their summer spending spree. PSG are "confident" that they can secure a cheap deal for Pogba due to the fact that he has just one year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. The report states that the World Cup winner is "increasingly open" to moving to the French capital and would prefer the transfer over signing a contract extension at Manchester United.

Transfers Chelsea set to sell Olivier Giroud to AC Milan in £2 million deal - reports 5 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: PSG mean business this summer. The French side have already welcomed Achraf Hakimi for £54 million and completed the free transfer signings of Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Ramos, while Italian stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma is set to follow on a free from Milan. Imagine if Pogba joins too. It would be a crazy summer. Obviously PSG's main aim is to win the Champions League, and adding Pogba to their squad certainly wouldn't hurt their chances. Kylian Mbappe, Neymar... and Pogba. Imagine the scenes.

Disaster at Barca?

Things could go from bad to worse for Barcelona, with the Mirror taking a closer look at the nightmare situation that has consumed the club in recent weeks. The Catalan club's crippled finances mean that Barca have been told that they need to make savings of over £180 million, otherwise their new summer signings will not be able to be registered. Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Eric Garcia and Emerson Royal have joined this summer on free transfers, but their moves are now under threat. The Mirror also state that Lionel Messi will not be allowed to re-sign for the club, following the expiry of his contract, unless the situation has been resolved.

Paper Round's view: How have things got this bad for Barcelona? Obviously they made some awful signings in recent years but it seems unfeasible for something of this magnitude to happen. At least all the European Super League news makes a lot more sense. The club is desperate for cash and now we know how dire the situation is for them. It would be an absolute disaster if Messi couldn't re-sign and if the four new transfers had to be cancelled. Maybe the club should try and let Messi go and just go all in for a complete rebuild.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

Another ageing striker heads to Milan

Olivier Giroud is closing in on a move to AC Milan, with Goal reporting that the ageing striker is set to sign a two-year contract with the Serie A side. Chelsea have agreed a deal worth €2 million with Milan, €1 million of which will be paid up front and the rest in future add-ons. Giroud's contract in west London was set to expire this summer, but the Blues triggered a 12-month extension in order to receive a transfer fee for the 34-year-old forward. Goal also report that Milan have made Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko a "priority" transfer target this summer.

Paper Round's view: So Milan are signing a 34-year-old striker to provide competition for 39-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic? Last season we saw Mario Mandzukic join on a short-term deal and now he is being replaced by Giroud. There's no doubting Giroud's ability. He's a class act, who is probably one of the most underrated players in world football... but he's not getting any younger. He might get more minutes at Milan though and that will be important to him. Ibrahimovic can't stay fit and play 40+ games all season so Giroud could prove to be a decent signing over the next two years.

Arise, Sir Gareth Southgate

The Telegraph reveal that Gareth Southgate could be rewarded with a knighthood if he manages to steer England to Euro 2020 glory in Sunday's final against Italy. Southgate received an OBE after England's exploits at the 2018 World Cup, but it is widely expected that his existing honour would be upgraded if the Three Lions were crowned as European champions. Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling, who both already have MBEs, would be upgraded too - most likely to CBE.

Paper Round's view: Knight the whole squad and staff if we win it. Give them the keys to Buckingham Palace. Let them do whatever they want. Football's coming home.

Transfers PSG confirm signing of Sergio Ramos on two-year deal 16 HOURS AGO