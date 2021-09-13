Paul Pogba is leaning towards signing a new Manchester United after the club spent heavily on new players in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

No clear decision has been made surrounding the Frenchman's future, but Sky Sports and The Athletic both report that the midfielder, who has one year left on his current contract, is now keener to sign a new deal.

United have signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho this transfer window and sit top of the Premier League table after their first four matches.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic, recent events "have had a profound effect on Pogba" and he could be persuaded to remain at Old Trafford.

Pogba is believed to have a fantastic relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his team-mates and the coaching staff.

Should Pogba not sign a new deal then he will be able to leave the club on a free in the summer. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing him.

A decision is expected to be made on his future before January when the France World Cup winner can agree a pre-contract agreement with potential suitors.

Nine months ago Pogba's agent Mino Raiola claimed it would be best if Pogba left United.

