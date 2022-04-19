Pep Guardiola was not interested in answering questions about Erling Haaland after it was reported Manchester City have agreed contract terms with the Borussia Dortmund forward.

Haaland’s 75m euros (£62.3m) release clause has been well documented this season, with City among a number of European clubs interested in signing the Norwegian this summer.

City appear to be winning the race, too, and the Daily Mail reported this week that the Premier League leaders have agreed to pay Haaland £500,000 per week.

That salary would make Haaland the highest paid top-flight player in England, but with the deal not yet confirmed, Guardiola was in no mood to discuss it on Tuesday.

"[I have] no answer to your question,” Guardiola said, ahead of City’s game at home to Brighton on Wednesday.

"I have no concern or business in my head right now to think about what is going to happen in this club next season."

Haaland has been linked with City, Real Madrid, PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich this season.

He has scored 18 Bundesliga goals in 20 appearances this season, assisting a further seven.

City meanwhile have played the season without a recognised No. 9 after Sergio Aguero left last summer.

The club had targeted Harry Kane, but Tottenham were unwilling to sell the England captain during the summer transfer window, and as a result Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have been among the players to start in the centre-forward role.

Asked whether he needs to buy a No. 9, Guardiola said: "We are playing with good strikers this season, so I don't know what is going to happen in the future. It's next season, so I'm not going to talk [about it]."

Guardiola was then pressed on whether working with dedicated players is paramount, and he added: "I completely agree.

"The scouting should take a lot of looking at this type of behaviour, absolutely. Football is not just a skill. That's just one part, but the other part is much more important."

