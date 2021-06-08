The transfer window is opening and it feels like the perfect time to assess some of the biggest Premier League stories we will all be talking about this summer.

Forward players are always the most exciting - and usually the most expensive - so with that in mind, and so much speculation currently doing the rounds, this feels like an ideal area to focus on.

News breaks fast, deals can fall apart quickly - but this is the situation as our sources read them right now regarding potential Premier League moves for Jadon Sancho, Erling Haaland, Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane.

Jadon Sancho

This is the transfer most likely to happen as Manchester United want to bring him in and Borussia Dortmund are open to him leaving. However, there is still some work to be done regarding the fee.

There has been a lot of reporting around Sancho over the past four days with numerous reports claiming the deal is moving closer.

In one sense that is true, Sancho’s camp are increasingly confident a transfer will go ahead and that personal terms are in place. However, the club-to-club negotiations are not quite as advanced as some fans might hope and it is understood they still need to find an agreeable valuation.

Ideally, United have been setting their stall out not to pay more than £70million but that is an area that needs to be addressed as Dortmund do not have the same number in mind. The feeling in Germany is that United need to pay £80million - and so we should expect that United strive to make that their ceiling on this deal. They are especially keen to remain below 100million.

Dortmund are already looking at replacements and are well prepared to complete this transfer and move on once they are satisfied with United's offer, and the structure of it.

Erling Haaland

Chelsea would love to sign Haaland , who wouldn’t? But it would take an extraordinary amount of money for Borussia Dortmund to agree to sell him in the same window as Sancho.

Most sources in Germany remain convinced it will not happen and that Haaland will play in the Bundesliga for one more season.

His release clause of €75million kicks in next summer and at that bargain fee Haaland would then - pretty much - have the pick of any club in Europe.

However, reports popped up again on Monday stating that Chelsea were continuing to explore the possibility of signing him.

We told you that was the case back in February and at that stage the club were working hard on relationships with the people around Haaland to ensure they were well-placed to talk him into signing when the right time arrived.

It is those relationships they are calling on now as they seek to discover what the chances are of getting him out before next summer.

It is going to be extremely complicated and expensive to get such a deal done now and there is even a belief among some intermediaries that this news is partly aimed at showing Inter Milan that they have interests beyond their striker, Lukaku.

WATCH - Haaland and Bellingham go wild in stands celebrating Sancho's goal

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku seems more attainable than Haaland despite his statement last week that he is staying at Inter.

We had revealed last Tuesday that both Chelsea and Manchester City have begun to put offers together for the Belgium striker and it was on the back of that he was asked about his future.

It’s difficult for Lukaku to answer in such a position. There is no concrete bid, he is happy in Milan, he has a contract with Inter. The only thing he could say is that he is staying.

It might well be that he does indeed remain with the Serie A champions for next season but that does not mean the transfer stories will necessarily disappear.

Roman Abramovich is a huge admirer of the player and would love to have him back on board to finally fulfil the vision the club had for him ten years ago.

Inter have difficult financial decisions to make and the position they find themselves in right now is pretty dire. Achraf Hakimi is expected to leave soon and Lautaro Martinez is also very likely to exit.

Lukaku knows he has options in England but also knows that if he can ride this wave, he can continue to be one of the leading marksmen in Italy.

He faces a big choice and is likely to wait to see just how bad things become at Inter.

Harry Kane

Tottenham's stance on the player remains clear: They do not intend to sell.

Yet Kane's view also remains the same: He wants a new club to help him win trophies.

It is believed he has his sights set on Manchester City and that is perfectly understandable given a space in the squad has opened up for a new centre forward and trophies at the Etihad are pretty much guaranteed.

However, Spurs will not be interested in players-plus-cash deals so City are going to not just break their transfer record but absolutely smash it.

City will turn to other options if it becomes clear he's not attainable and they have an eye on Lukaku, Lautaro and Joao Felix as potential alternatives.

Yet if it looks like Kane is struggling to get out of Spurs it might yet be that other, powerful, agents approach Kane's camp with ideas on how he could get the transfer he is looking for.

It is definitely not going to be easy so Kane will have to explore every avenue if he remains set on leaving.

