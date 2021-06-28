Arsenal mean business this summer

The Athletic have revealed Arsenal's 11-man shortlist for the summer transfer window as the Gunners look to break back into the Premier League's top four for the first time since 2016. Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly close to completing the signings of Brighton's Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht. Arsenal are also targeting full-backs Tyler Adams, Mert Muldur, Nuno Tavares and Miguel Gutierrez and debating over signing Aaron Ramsdale or Andre Onana to provide competition in goal. Ruben Neves and Manuel Locatelli have been discussed as central midfield options and an ambitious move for James Maddison could be explored.

Transfers 'We are prepared' - PSV boss confirms exit looming for Liverpool target Malen YESTERDAY AT 19:31

Paper Round's view: Arsenal mean business this summer. It's no secret that Arteta wants to shake up his squad and it looks like he might get his wish during this transfer window. With the likely departure of Hector Bellerin, a new right-back is needed. Depth in goal and at left-back are both a necessity too. Arsenal have also identified central midfield and attacking midfield as two areas that need freshening up. Maddison seems too unrealistic though. Emile Smith Rowe will probably be a starter at number 10, but maybe the Gunners could save some money and give Joe Willock another chance.

Dortmund identify Sancho replacement

Borussia Dortmund are looking to bring in another English wonderkid to replace the outgoing Jadon Sancho. The Telegraph report that the Bundesliga club will sign PSV winger Noni Madueke, with Sancho expected to move to Old Trafford for a fee of at least £77.4 million after the European Championships are over. 19-year-old Madueke, who left Tottenham Hotspur’s academy in 2019, scored nine goals in 31 appearances for PSV last season and attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs.

Paper Round's view: Replacing one English wonderkid with another English wonderkid. Borussia Dortmund's business model is working a treat. Sancho joined for a small fee from Manchester City back in 2017 and is now set to become one of the most expensive signings in Manchester United's transfer history. The 21-year-old enjoyed Champions League football at the German club and even won his first piece of silverware in the DFB-Pokal final back in May. It's a good time for him to move on and Dortmund will be happy to receive a huge fee, some of which can be reinvested in another young prodigy.

The two conditions that will see Mbappe renew at PSG - Euro Papers

Gilmour heading out on loan

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour is set to join Norwich City on loan for the 2021-22 season, according to the Mail. The 20-year-old will undergo a medical with the Canaries upon the completion of his self-isolation period after contracting Covid-19 during Euro 2020. The newly-promoted side benefited from the fact that their manager Daniel Farke has a strong relationship with Chelsea boss and fellow German Thomas Tuchel, which played a "significant part" in sending Gilmour to Carrow Road for the season.

Paper Round's view: Gilmour has shown himself to be a player with buckets of potential - but is he good enough to be a starter at Chelsea this season? Probably not. He would definitely get a handful of minutes, but there is plenty of world-class competition in the Blues midfield. Gilmour needs to be playing as much football as possible and a move to Norwich could be the perfect fit. Farke plays positive football and his playing style could suit the Scottish youngster. Gilmour could definitely return to west London in the 2022-23 season ready to break into the starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

Jamaica look to recruit Greenwood

Jamaica are planning to tempt Mason Greenwood to switch international allegiances in a bid to compete at the 2022 World Cup. The Telegraph report that the Caribbean side "would welcome" the possibility of Greenwood switching over from England to play for Jamaica. West Ham United's Michail Antonio has been the latest big-name player to declare for Jamaica, while the CONCACAF nation are also looking at convincing Ravel Morrison, Andre Gray and Kemar Roofe to join their bid to qualify for the Qatar World Cup next year.

Paper Round's view: Surely this is more hopeful from Jamaica's end without any real possibility of it actually happening. Greenwood was part of Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020 before he was forced to withdraw with an injury. The 19-year-old attacker has a bright future and could genuinely break into the Three Lions' first team if he can find his form on a consistent basis. There's no doubt over his potential talent and his natural finishing is one of the best in the Premier League. Why would he choose to play for Jamaica over England - a nation he has represented throughout his entire youth?

Transfers 'Arsenal know what I want to do' - Xhaka responds to Roma interest YESTERDAY AT 16:14