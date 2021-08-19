Robert Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern Munich in the near future so that he can play for another top European club, according to reports.

The Poland international has been with the Bundesliga champions since 2014 and has scored 297 goals in 331 appearances.

However, Sky Sports report that the 32-year-old wants a new challenge. The club are said to have valued him at over £100m and his contract does not expire until 2023.

Lewandowski, who turns 33 on August 21, has not been offered a contract extension and is said to be frustrated that Bayern do not want to sell him, but will also not do anything to damage his relationship with the club.

Lewandowski is widely considered one of the best strikers in world football.

Back in 2016, when Manchester City's Pep Guardiola was manager of Bayern, he said Lewandowski is “the most professional player”.

“He is the most professional player I have ever met,” the Spaniard told reporters.

In his head, he thinks about the right food, sleep and training: 24 hours a day. He is always there, never injured, because he focuses on these things.

"He always knows what is important to be in the best condition."

