Kylian Mbappe is on the brink of clarifying his future, and it is a toss of a coin between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid - according to the player’s mother.

The France international’s present commitment with PSG is set to expire in the coming weeks, and the Ligue 1 champions have made a series of offers to persuade the 23-year-old to extend.

Real have held a long-standing interest in Mbappe, and have been able to work on a deal with the forward since January.

Depending on which media outlet you read, Mbappe has been leaning both ways. There may well be an element of truth in both camps, as his mother claims the two clubs have tabled proposals that are virtually identical.

"We will not have new meetings to discuss Mbappe's future, these meetings are now over," Mbappe's mother Fayza Lamari told Kora Plus. "Now we have found an agreement with both Real Madrid and PSG and the discussions are over because it is Kylian who has to choose now.

“The two offers, that of PSG and Real, are almost identical. At Real, my son will have control of his image rights. We will now await his decision.

"In the Real Madrid offer we have full power of image rights, on the other hand there is an economic balance that rewards this thing. In short, there is no difference between the two are similar.”

It would appear it is now a question of when Mbappe will make a decision on his future.

L’Equipe said the 23-year-old was planning to confirm who he would be playing for next season on Sunday, with rumours of a reveal on the Telefoot show.

There has been no word from the Mbappe camp on the report, but the timing would work as PSG’s final game of the Ligue 1 season is at home to Metz on Saturday.

For Real Madrid, they still have a Champions League final with Liverpool and coach Carlo Ancelotti will want the focus to be on the meeting with the Reds - in Paris a week on Saturday.

