Toby Alderweireld’s time at Tottenham has drawn to a close, with the club striking a deal for the Belgian defender to head to Qatari side Al-Duhail SC.

Alderweireld has been a mainstay of the Tottenham side since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in 2015.

He forged a fine understanding with his fellow Belgian, Jan Vertonghen, in what was one of Spurs’ most impressive defensive lines of recent times.

However, after 236 appearances, the 32-year-old Belgium international is heading for a new challenge in Qatar.

“I want to thank you for everything in the last six years,” Alderweireld said. “It has been an unbelievable road for me.

It has been an honour to play for Spurs and from the moment I arrived I felt at home.

“It is a pleasure to play for this club and the fans and I wish you all the best for the future.”

Alderweireld follows the likes of Juan Foyth, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela out of the club, and new coach Nuno Espirito Santo will now look to add to the recent capture of Bryan Gil.

