Leading figures in Tottenham’s recruitment team had been assessing Lautaro Martinez for two years ahead of their move to sign the player from Inter Milan.

Spurs decided to make an offer to club officials at the Italian club as they carefully weigh up how to add to the squad before the deadline closes at the end of this month.

Martinez had always been in mind of Spurs recruiters in case Kane left the club - but altered their plan slightly and decided to pursue him in hope of pairing him with the England captain.

Tottenham made their first move over the £60 million transfer on Friday but must now wait to discover whether the deal can progress. There is a feeling that Inter may put a block on the move. There was a similar stance with Romelu Lukaku too but after losing him it is thought they will try to be more stern.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina looks on during a training session at Julio Humberto Grondona Image credit: Getty Images

However, the financial state of Inter has affected the mindset of key players from last season and sources have indicated to Eurosport that the 23-year-old Argentine forward is interested in a move.

At this stage Arsenal are also very keen on Lautaro but have not yet made formal contact with Inter over a bid. Personal terms have been discussed though and the Gunners have indicated they would be willing to pay him around £275,000-a-week.

Sarr staying put?

Watford are hoping to force Ismaila Sarr out of the market as Spurs become the latest club to consider a move.

Over the past two years he has attracted the attention of many top clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Ismaila Sarr Image credit: Getty Images

Yet as Spurs now begin to look into the player’s potential availability, Watford are keen to ensure he does not leave just as their Premier League return begins.

Sources are indicating that Sarr is not for sale - and that any club asking about his valuation will be told offers need to be well north of £50million.

Hammers want Jovic and Zouma

West Ham are considering turning their attention to Luka Jovic as Real Madrid prepare to let him leave.

It is understood Jovic will not be in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for next season and as a long term target of the Hammers, they may now revisit the situation.

West Ham are struggling to find a new forward and are desperate to make sure Michail Antonio has back up and competition for the new season.

Jovic-Frankfurt.jpg Image credit: Eurosport

Jovic, 23, also has at least three clubs in Germany keen to sign him, though.

Meanwhile, West Ham are continuing the pursuit of defender Nikola Milenkovic but are also still working on talks with Kurt Zouma.

A transfer for Fiorentina’s Milenkovic has been held up by agents fees, which West Ham are keen to negotiate as they currently feel the figures are too high.

But talks for Zouma continue concurrently and last night there was still hope that they could find a breakthrough. His personal terms have been viewed as a barrier previously, despite the fact he is keen on the idea of moving across London from Chelsea to join them.

Roma chase Fulham midfielder

AS Roma have become the latest club to show interest in Fulham’s Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa.

The midfielder is determined to leave the club this month and has been assessing options both in England and abroad.

Yet the chance to link up with Jose Mourinho in Rome has only just come onto the radar and this week will be key in how the situation unfolds.

Roma are on the lookout for a central midfield player of his style but the Italian club must convince Fulham to part wyith the player, as they have already turned down offers this month - including a loan to Spanish side Valencia.

