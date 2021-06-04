09:30 - Bids for Buendia

Both Arsenal and Aston Villa have made bids for Norwich winger Emi Buendia, according to The Sun.

The bids are thought to be worth more than £30m...

Premier League Tottenham in talks with former Juventus pair Conte and Paratici - reports YESTERDAY AT 14:19

Buendia has Premier League experience and helped Norwich return to the top flight this season with 15 goals and 16 assists.

Villa lacked strength in depth this season as their momentum came to halt following Jack Grealish´s injury, so they could certainly do with another playmaker in the ranks. While Arsenal look desperate for an attacking player who consistently performs in matches. Buendia ticks the boxes for both clubs.

09:15 - Tielemans opens door

Leicester City´s Youri Tielemans is stalling on a new contract until after the European Championships are finished. His current deal runs until 2023.

And The Liverpool Echo say that this could open the door for the Reds to swoop as they look to replace Georginio Wijnaldum.

The report suggests that Liverpool could activate his current £50 million release clause before the Belgian signs a new contract. Big money.

Youri Tielemans, The Emirates FA Cup Final Image credit: Getty Images

09:00 - Hello!

What a wonderful Friday we have ahead. Arsenal are doing that thing they do, bidding for a player well below the asking price and wondering why they're always rejected, and Tottenham are persisting with their experiment to recruit anyone who has ever managed Chelsea. It's Transfer Live!

Transfers Barcelona set for Aguero as one of four free transfers - Paper Round 30/05/2021 AT 22:55