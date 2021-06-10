09:40 - Arsenal, Liverpool, Spurs and United in for White

This summer could be a big one for Ben White and not just because the Brighton central defender was included in the England squad for Euro 2020.

According to the Mirror , Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in signing the Seagulls centre back.

Ben White played against Romania on Sunday Image credit: Getty Images

However, Brighton have already made clear they aren't prepared to sell one of their prize assets on the cheap and have slapped a £50m asking price on White.

The 23-year-old has had an unorthodox route to the top of the English game, but now looks set to take the next step in his career.

09:25 - Barca make approach for Pellegrini

Barcelona have made an approach to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini with Atalanta and Liverpool both interested in the Roma midfielder this summer.

That's according to Mundo Deportivo who claim Barca want to add a new central midfielder to their squad having missed out on the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum.

Pellegrini's contract at Roma expires in the summer of 2022 and is not interested in an extension. This could open the door for potential suitors.

09:10 - Gundogan interested in Barca move

Ilkay Gundogan is putting off talks over a new Manchester City contract as he waits to find out just how solid Barcelona's interest in him is.

The Sun claims the German midfielder, who is entering the final two years of his contract at the Etihad Stadium, would be keen on a switch to the Camp Nou.

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) musste das Training vorzeitig abbrechen Image credit: Getty Images

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first signing as City manager five years ago and has just enjoyed his best season in English football.

However, his contract situation means Manchester City might have a decision to make this summer - allow him to run down his contract or cash in?

However, ahead of his arrival, let’s begin with what would have been a mega-rumour 15 years ago but now represents the demise of Barcelona: the Spanish club are looking to sign Gianluigi Buffon.

That is according to Don Balon , who state that the club are interested in bringing in the 43-year-old as cover for Marc-Andre ter Stegen – with the German set to miss the start of the season after undergoing surgery.

