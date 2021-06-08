10:00 - Sterling doesn't fancy City exit

As referenced in the previous update, one player whose future at Manchester City could be linked to that of Kane's is Sterling.

However, Football Insider claims Sterling doesn't want to leave the Etihad Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur as part of a deal to send Kane in the opposite direction.

Sterling is entering the final two years of his Manchester City contract and is open to the idea of a move away, but only to a club that can compete in the Champions League.

City are also open to selling the England international, but only if their asking price of £80m is met!

09:45 - Spurs set Kane asking price

Tottenham Hotspur will only part with Harry Kane if they receive a cash-only offer of £150m for the England international this summer.

That's according to The Sun who claim Daniel Levy isn't interested in any transfer that involves players as part of the deal. He only wants cold, hard cash for Spurs' best player.

Is Harry Kane on his way? Image credit: Getty Images

It had been reported that Manchester City would offer Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling as part of a proposal to sign Kane from Tottenham this summer.

However, Levy looks set to dig in his heels and demand a Premier League-record fee for Kane.

09:30 - Donnarumma to PSG!

Gianluigi Donnarumma's future is edging closer to being resolved with the Italian goalkeeper reportedly set to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano claims Donnarumma has decided to join the French club ahead of Juventus who had been among the frontrunners to sign the 22-year-old.

Donnarumma has reportedly asked for the number 99 shirt at PSG. A strange number for a goalkeeper to hold, but hey... that's his thing.

This will be quite the statement signing for PSG, but spare a thought for Keylor Navas. This happened to him at Real Madrid too!

09:15 - Chelsea in talks with Haaland

It's something of an open secret that Chelsea are in the market for a new centre forward this summer with talks reportedly opened with Erling Haaland.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is believed to be on the radar of every elite club in Europe, but there's a determination at Stamford Bridge to land the Norwegian according to the Daily Mail

Erling Braut Haaland Image credit: Getty Images

They report that talks have been opened over a £170m move for Haaland, although there is recognition that getting a deal done this summer will be difficult.

Chelsea will reportedly look to offer Tammy Abraham as part of a package to Dortmund. Poor Tammy.

WELCOME

Graham Ruthven will be here from 09:00 with all the emerging and breaking transfer news across the day. However, before that a transfer story about a big hitter to whet your appetite.

Ronaldo will leave Juventus if…either Manchester United or PSG come knocking, that is according to Spanish publication Don Balon. Massimiliano Allegri's arrival at the Allianz has reassured Ronaldo of Juve's ambition. However, the 36-year-old forward is acutely aware that time is finite and his desire to win trophies - notably the Champions League - means he would be open to a move to either Old Trafford or Parc des Princes.

