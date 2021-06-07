15:10 - Barca plotting for Laporte

Aymeric Laporte recently switched international allegiance to play for Spain and it could now be the case that the centre back makes the move in club football too.

Sport outlines how Barcelona would like to sign Laporte and could use Manchester City's interest in Sergi Roberto to make a deal happen this summer.

Indeed, it's claimed the 29-year-old right back could be offered as part of a deal to sign Laporte. Would that be a fair swap, though?

Laporte is one of the best in his position. Roberto is, eh, not...

14:50 - Arsenal in for Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the most sought after players in this summer's transfer market and Arsenal are reportedly among those making a play for the goalkeeper.

Tuttosport claims the Gunners would like to sign the Italy number one who left AC Milan after the expiration of his contract and is attracting attention from across Europe.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan Image credit: Getty Images

Barcelona, Chelsea, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have also made offers to Donnaruma with Jose Mourinho also keen to take the 22-year-old to Roma, where he will take over this summer.

When you look at the options Donnarumma has, it would be quite a shock if he chose to sign for Arsenal. Nonetheless, they are right to at least throw their hat into the ring.

14:35 - Saul available this summer?

Saul Niguez is keen on a move away from Atletico Madrid this summer although the Spain international midfielder doesn't have a firm offer from any other club.

That's according to Marca who claim Chelsea and Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the situation, with Saul a long-term target for a number of Premier League clubs.

It had been suggested that Atleti would only accept a bid of €80m for Saul, but Marca now claims it might only take around €40m to convince the capital club to sell.

13:55 - Patricio edging closer to Roma

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio is edging closer to signing for Roma with the Portuguese international keen to have his future resolved soon.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 33-year-old is a target for Jose Mourinho, who will take charge at the Stadio Olimpico this summer.

Torhüter Rui Patrício von den Wolverhampton Wanderers hat nach seiner Kopfverletzung Entwarnung gegeben Image credit: Getty Images

Wojciech Szczesny and Gianluigi Donnarumma were both seen as options for Roma, but would likely be too expensive. Tottenham Hotspur skipper Hugo Lloris has also been mentioned as a target.

Patricio has been a key figure for Wolves and will take some replacing. However, the club is on the brink of a rebuild following Nuno Espirito Santo's exit. This might be the right time to move on the veteran goalkeeper.

13:25 - Atalanta set Romero asking price

Atalanta have set their asking price for Cristian Romero, the Argentine central defender who has been linked with a summer move to Manchester United.

According to Tuttosport , Atalanta want a fee of €60m for the 23-year-old who enjoyed an excellent season for the Serie A outfit who once again qualified for the Champions League.

Of course, United have been linked with a number of centre backs (see Pau Torres and Raphael Varane) and according to this report Romeo might be the most expensive of the lot.

13:05 - City prioritise Grealish signing

Manchester City see the signing of Jack Grealish this summer with the same importance as the addition of Harry Kane, according to reports.

Mark Ogden of ESPN claims wants Grealish to be a big part of his summer rebuild with City confident that they can win the race for the Aston Villa midfielder.

Jack Grealish is tipped to make huge impact Image credit: Getty Images

Guardiola apparently believes Grealish would forge a partnership with Phil Foden, with the Catalan coach firm in his belief that the 25-year-old could help City finally win the Champions League.

It's somewhat difficult to envisage where Grealish would fit into the Manchester City team without players being sold. What would Raheem Sterling's role be, for instance?

12:50 - Wood on radar of three clubs

Burnley striker Chris Wood enjoyed an excellent end to the season and now the New Zealand international is on the radar of three rival Premier League clubs.

The Daily Mirror reports Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham are all interested in Wood who has struck double figures in each of his last four seasons at Turf Moor.

Wood still has two years left on his current contract with the Clarets and so Burnley could demand a big fee for one of their most important players.

12:35 - Paratici wants Bonucci and Kulusevski at Spurs

By all accounts, it seems Tottenham Hotspur are on the brink of appointing Fabio Paratici as their new sporting director and he reportedly already has his sights on two potential signings.

Tuttosport reports Paratici would like to take defender Leonardo Bonucci and winger Dejan Kulusevski with him to North London from Juventus.

Leonardo Bonucci Image credit: Getty Images

Paratici is thought to be a big fan of Swedish international Kulusevski, who struggled to settle in his first season at Juventus last term.

These would be statement signings by Spurs, even of Bonucci is coming towards the end of his career.

12:20 - Barca to sell three to cut wage bill

Barcelona plan on selling at least three players this summer in an attempt to regain control of their colossal wage bill.

According to Mundo Deportivo , Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Junior Firpo and Clement Lenglet are among those who could be pushed out of the exit door at the Camp Nou.

Details are provided on how agents have been summoned to the club for talks to explain the perilous financial situation Barcelona find themselves in.

Jordi Alba se lamenta tras fallar una ocasión Image credit: Getty Images

Miralem Pjanic has already been told that he is free to find another club just 12 months after arriving from Juventus.

12:00 - Juve targeting Jesus

Juventus could make a move for Gabriel Jesus this summer amid uncertainty over the Brazilian's importance at Manchester City.

Gazzetta dello Sport ( via Sport Witness ) reports that the Turin side have a long-standing interest in Jesus, with Juventus potentially in the market for a new striker.

Speculation linking City with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane suggests Jesus still won't be the club's main man up front next season, even after the departure of Sergio Aguero.

11:35 - Trippier wants United move

Another player currently being linked to Manchester United is Kieran Trippier with the right back reportedly telling his England teammates he is keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

According to The Sun , the 30-year-old is seen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the perfect signing to give United another dimension on the right side of defence.

Kieran Trippier Image credit: Getty Images

Trippier, who won the Spanish title with Atletico Madrid this season, is believed to be keen on a return to the Premier League and could be available on the cheap (his contract has just one year left on it).

It's also claimed Solskjaer is considering using Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right side of a back three. Interesting.

11:20 - Leverkusen target Ajer

Bayer Leverkusen are lining up a move for Celtic centre back Kristoffer Ajer who has also been linked with Newcastle United and Southampton.

Kicker claim Leverkusen are planning a reconstruction of their defence and they see Ajer as a top target to help them do that, with the Norwegian open in his desire to leave Celtic this summer.

Frequently compared to Virgil van Dijk, Ajer is now in the final year of his contract at Celtic with the Scottish club almost certain to cash in this summer while they still can.

11:00 - Sancho to Man Utd update

No, you're not back in 2020 again - Jadon Sancho is once again Manchester United's primary transfer target and there is a further update on the winger's future.

Dortmund-based newspaper Ruhr Nachriten looks at things from the perspective of the Bundesliga club and specifically how Sancho's future will impact the business they do in the market.

Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund Image credit: Getty Images

Gregor Kobel has already been signed, but Borussia Dortmund will have to raise funds through player sales if they are to make further additions to their squad this summer.

This, of course, is good news for Manchester United, who will hope they are in a better position to get Sancho for a good price this summer than last.

10:40 - Buendia to Villa is official!

There we have it - Aston Villa have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Norwich City for the signing of midfielder Emi Buendia.

The 24-year-old still has to undergo medical checks before the transfer can be completed, but that is a statement of intent from Villa who look set to make even more moves this summer.

10:30 - Ronaldo's agents 'gauging interest'

There has been a lot of speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo's future recently and with good reason according to reports this morning.

ESPN report Ronaldo's agents are gauging interest from a number of top clubs across Europe as the 36-year-old assesses whether or not to move on from Juventus this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo Image credit: Getty Images

A return to Manchester United has been mooted, with Paris Saint-Germain also believed to be interested in the Portuguese forward, who has just one year left on his current contract at Juventus.

It's also reported that Ronaldo is unlikely to make a decision on his future until after Euro 2020, where he will captain Portugal as defending European champions.

10:15 - Villa to complete Buendia deal

It emerged over the weekend that Aston Villa have moved clear in the race to sign Emi Buendia from Norwich and it now seems a deal could be done on Tuesday.

That's according to the Daily Mail who say the Argentine's £40m switch to Villa will be confirmed once he has undergone a medical. Confirmation is likely to come tomorrow.

Emi Buendia in action for Norwich Image credit: Getty Images

This signing is another statement of intent from Aston Villa who have also been linked with a move for England international James Ward-Prowse.

Arsenal had also been linked with a move for Buendia, but it seems Villa have put forward a more compelling offer to the attacking midfielder.

09:55 - Newcastle want Choudhury

Newcastle United are making moves to beat Southampton to the signing of Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury according to reports.

Football Insider reports Steve Bruce has spoken to the 23-year-old about making the switch to St James' Park this summer after a move collapsed in the January window.

Choudhury could find himself further down the pecking order at the King Power Stadium next season and so it's likely he will move on in search of more regular first team football.

09:40 - Leicester win race to sign Edouard

His name has been a staple of the transfer gossip column for some time, but it now appears Leicester City have won the race to sign Odsonne Edouard.

The France U21 striker had also been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, but The Times reports Edouard will instead be heading to the King Power Stadium where he will be reunited with Brendan Rodgers.

Odsonne Edouard, attaquant de l'équipe de France espoirs sélectionné pour l'Euro U21. Image credit: Getty Images

Edouard's £15m switch to the Premier League is expected to be confirmed as soon as Celtic have appointed a new manager. That appointment could come this week.

Having been a proven goalscorer for a number of years north of the border, Rodgers will be hoping Edouard can add more firepower to his Leicester side. He's a fantastic player.

09:25 - Wijnaldum to PSG update

It emerged late last week that Georginio Wijnaldum is on his way to PSG, not Barcelona, and there are now some more details about the Dutchman's new contract.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Wijnaldum will put pen to paper on a three-year contract until 2024 with the French club.

Romano also claims PSG are still in talks with Inter over the signing of right wing back Achraf Hakimi, who the French side see as their priority target for the summer window.

It's certainly true that PSG need new full backs. That is the biggest weakness in their squad at the moment.

09:10 - Mbappe not leaving PSG!

Let's start off with some chat about Kylian Mbappe. Despite intense speculation about the French forward's future, he's apparently never leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Ever.

That's according to the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi who says there are no circumstances where the Parc des Princes outfit would allow Mbappe to walk out the door.

“I’ll be clear, Kylian is going to stay with PSG. We’re never going to sell him and he’ll never leave for free,” Al-Khelaifi said to L’Equipe

Kylian Mbappé, buteur avec la France face au pays de Galles Image credit: Imago

"I never give details to the media about ongoing negotiations. All I can say it that it’s progressing well. I hope we’ll find common ground.

"He has everything he needs to extend here. Where can he go? Which club in terms of ambition and project can compete with PSG today?”

Kylian, blink twice if you need help...

09:00 - Good morning!

Welcome to today's transfer blog. Graham Ruthven is here with you today and while he gets himself in position why not have a quick read of today's Paper Round

