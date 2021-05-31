Refresh for all the latest news

10:25 - Asking price set for Arsenal target

Sheffield United are refusing to budge on their valuation of midfielder Sander Berge amid interest from Arsenal in the Norwegian international.

The Blades suffered relegation from the Premier League this season, but still aren't willing to sell one of their prize assets on the cheap.

Local newspaper The Star claims Sheffield United want £35m for Berge, who cost the Bramall Lane club £22m in the January transfer window of 2020.

Berge has previously been offered to Tottenham Hotspur, but it's now thought Arsenal might be most likely to make an offer for the 23-year-old this summer.

Sander Berge of Sheffield United warms up prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United at Villa Park on September 21, 2020 in Birmingham, England Image credit: Getty Images

10:10 - Garcia announcement imminent

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Eric Garcia will be announced as a Barcelona player in the "coming hours."

This transfer has been a long time in the making, with Barcelona maintaining their interest in the defender over a period of at least a year.

Now, it appears they are finally about to get their man, with Garcia set to leave Manchester City as a free agent this summer. He ran down his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

09:50 - Arsenal player agrees exit

Mateo Guendouzi has become something of a forgotten figure at Arsenal, sending this season on loan at Hertha Berlin, and it seems likely the Frenchman will be on his way out of the club for good this summer.

L'Equipe (via Sport Witness ) claim Guendouzi has agreed to join Marseille, although the Ligue 1 club has yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal in terms of a transfer fee.

However, Guendouzi's contract at the Emirates Stadium is set to expire in the summer of 2022, so this might be the Gunners' last opportunity to draw a signficant fee for a player with raw potential.

Marseille are also reportedly interested in William Saliba, another forgotten figure at Arsenal.

09:35 - What's next for Donnarumma?

One of the big storylines of this summer transfer window concerns the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is already confirmed to be on his way out of AC Milan as a free agent.

AC Milan have already signed the goalkeeper's replacement in Mike Maignan from Lille, so where is Donnarumma heading as a free agent?

Calcio Mercato report Juventus are in pole position to sign the Italian international, although Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have emerged as alternatives.

Gianluigi Donnarumma - AC Milan Image credit: Getty Images

09:20 - Inzaghi wants to keep Lukaku

We've already told you of Chelsea's interest in signing Lukaku this morning. Well, now there's an update from the Inter side of things.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano reports new Inter manager Simone Inzaghi (who actually hasn't been confirmed as the new Inter manager yet) has spoken to Lukaku.

He has told the Belgian striker he sees him as a "key player" in an attempt to keep him at the San Siro this summer. Inzaghi clearly doesn't want to lose his top goalscorer.

09:05 - Giroud set for Milan

More news out of Italy this morning and it appears Olivier Giroud is on his way to AC Milan with Chelsea deciding against offering the French striker a contract extension.

Calcio Mercato reports Giroud has agreed a two-year contract with the San Siro club and will be paid €4m a season by the team that finished second in Serie A this season.

It will be interesting to see how Stefano Pioli uses Giroud when he already has Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a focal point in attack. Could he use the pair together in the same team?

Giroud-Chelsea-min.jpg Image credit: Eurosport

08:40 - City want Kane and Grealish

In other Champions League finalist news and Manchester City want to make significant changes to their squad although in reality it may be hard to do that according to The Athletic

City boss Pep Guardiola wants to sign both Harry Kane and Jack Grealish but raising funds will be tricky, not to mention doing business with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

Some players at City are unhappy with their roles and could look to push for moves away.

The report lists Gabriel Jesus, Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling among those frustrated.

08:20 - Chelsea want Lukaku

Fresh off winning the Champions League Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel wants to make a few key additions to his squad, rather than wholesale changes.

One of those is a striker, to help esae the burden on the mis-firing Timo Werner and he wants to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge.

Lukaku was brought to Chelsea as a teenager but it didn't work and he has since moved on to Everton, Manchester United and most recently Inter Milan, where he helped them win Serie A this season.

inter are in financial trouble, having already lost Antonio Conte, but are demanding a fee of £100 million, something Chelsea will not pay. There is optimism that a compromise will be found.

08:00 - Good Morning!

Welcome to Eurosport's live coverage of the transfer window. It could be a frantic couple of weeks as teams look to get some business done before the European Championships start and we've got a couple of juicy transfer rumours to kick things off with.

