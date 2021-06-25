Manchester City have received encouragement in their pursuit for Aston Villa’s midfielder Jack Grealish.

The 25-year-old playmaker has emerged as one of the most promising players for Gareth Southgate at Euro 2020 after making his first start for the side at the tournament against the Czech Republic.

He has four years remaining on his contract with Aston Villa, where he is captain, and the Sun reports that his current team are now ready to do a deal to see him depart.

Transfers Barcelona weighing up move for Manchester City midfielder Silva - Paper Round 16/06/2021 AT 22:13

A fee of at least £100 million is reportedly needed for Villa to let him go, and it appears that City are the favourites to land him, as one of the few teams in Europe who could afford him.

Pep Guardiola is moving on from a season which saw his side land the Premier League but fall short in the Champions League final against winners Chelsea. Sergio Aguero has already left for Barcelona, and Spurs striker Harry Kane is believed to be the primary target.

However, midfielder Bernardo Silva is reportedly keen to move on from England, and has been linked with Spanish side Barcelona, who are currently trying to convince Lionel Messi to remain with the club, who had also been mentioned as a possible target for Guardiola and City this summer.

Grealish was previously linked with Manchester United but they appear to have prioritised the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Villa have signed Emi Buendia from Norwich which will soften the blow of Grealish’s exit, and Emile Smith Rowe could also arrive from Arsenal.

Southgate has big headache - he didn't expect Saka and Grealish to be so good!

Transfers Atletico Madrid keen on wantaway Manchester City midfielder Silva - Paper Round 15/06/2021 AT 22:07