Chelsea will make a £50 million move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski after giving up on Erling Haaland.

Thomas Tuchel is desperate for a reliable goalscorer with Timo Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and the Sun claim the Chelsea boss considers Lewandowski the perfect alternative to Haaland.

Transfers 'It's sad' - Haaland reacts to Sancho's Man Utd move 20 HOURS AGO

Lewandowski - "Not easy" to break Muller's record

Bayern will fight to keep hold of Lewandowski, who last season broke Gerd Miller’s record of Bundesliga goals scored in a single campaign.

Lewandowski is 32 and would be open to a fresh challenge before he enters the twilight of his career.

Chelsea would be willing to offer £50m, but Bayern are working to convince Lewandowski to sign a new contract.

Lewandowski is under contract until 2023 and Bayern would be hard pressed to sell the star striker without a replacement lined up.

Chelsea have promised Tuchel they will back him in the transfer market this summer after he won the Champions League last May.

The German oversaw a dramatic upturn in results when he took over from Frank Lampard and Chelsea chiefs are ready to go out all this summer so as Tuchel can launch a Premier League title tilt.

Chelsea had their first pre-season game on Saturday, hitting six past Peterborough at their Cobham training base.

Hakim Ziyech scored a hat-trick, with Chelsea still waiting for many of their first-team regulars to return from holiday following Euro 2020 participation.

Transfers Arsenal agree £50m deal for Brighton's White - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:45