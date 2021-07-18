Chelsea will make a £50 million move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski after giving up on Erling Haaland.
The Blues had an offer rejected for Haaland by Borussia Dortmund, who insist they will not sell the striker in the same window as Jadon Sancho.
Thomas Tuchel is desperate for a reliable goalscorer with Timo Werner struggling to adapt to the Premier League and the Sun claim the Chelsea boss considers Lewandowski the perfect alternative to Haaland.
Lewandowski has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Bayern with Real Madrid and Manchester City mooted as potential suitors.
Bayern will fight to keep hold of Lewandowski, who last season broke Gerd Miller’s record of Bundesliga goals scored in a single campaign.
Lewandowski is 32 and would be open to a fresh challenge before he enters the twilight of his career.
Chelsea would be willing to offer £50m, but Bayern are working to convince Lewandowski to sign a new contract.
Lewandowski is under contract until 2023 and Bayern would be hard pressed to sell the star striker without a replacement lined up.
Chelsea have promised Tuchel they will back him in the transfer market this summer after he won the Champions League last May.
The German oversaw a dramatic upturn in results when he took over from Frank Lampard and Chelsea chiefs are ready to go out all this summer so as Tuchel can launch a Premier League title tilt.
Chelsea had their first pre-season game on Saturday, hitting six past Peterborough at their Cobham training base.
Hakim Ziyech scored a hat-trick, with Chelsea still waiting for many of their first-team regulars to return from holiday following Euro 2020 participation.
