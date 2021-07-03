Former Juventus striker David Trezeguet revealed Cristiano Ronaldo has had ‘problems’ with some of his team-mates amid rumours the superstar could leave Italy this summer.

Juventus snapped up Ronaldo from Real in 2018 and his move has been a massive success. However, Juventus missed out on the Serie A title to Inter last season and Trezeguet, who recently left his role as a brand ambassador at Juventus, confirmed behind the scenes things haven’t always gone smoothly.

Transfers Juventus identify three potential Ronaldo replacements - Paper Round 30/06/2021 AT 22:19

“It was the best signing from the club, nobody expected that,” Trezeguet told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

There have been some problems with his team-mates, and you could see that, but he’s scored 100 goals.

“I think nobody has been able to manage him as well as Zinedine Zidane, perhaps there has been a lack of dialogue at Juventus at some point.

'He was a true captain' - Santos defends Ronaldo after Belgium defeat

“One coach can tell a player: ‘Look at this game, you walked for 90 minutes and you must help me win the games.’

“There are players you don’t want to have against [you] because they make you win the matches.

“Ronaldo is one of them, Dybala as well. Some of the others, with all the respect due, not as much.”

Juventus are reportedly resigned to losing Ronaldo as the club aim to readjust their finances after a year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ronaldo has been tipped for a return to the Premier league, while Juventus are targeting signing Gabriel Jesus, Mauro Icardi or Dusan Vlahovic as his replacement.

Arnautovic: Ronaldo is from a different planet

Juventus have already moved to play down reports Ronaldo is ready to leave, with sporting director Federico Cherubini insisting their star man had not asked for a transfer.

"We haven't had any indication on the part of Cristiano Ronaldo [that he wants to leave]," he said.

We don't need to talk about a transfer and Juventus do not want to sell him. We're talking about a player who scored 36 goals in 44 games last season.

"We're very happy that Ronaldo will be with the squad after his holiday."

Euro 2020 'An imposter! Ronaldo will be after him' - Keane slams Portugal star after Euro 2020 exit 27/06/2021 AT 21:40