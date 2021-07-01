Declan Rice has rejected two contract offers from West Ham as he seeks a move to a club in the Champions League, according to reports.

West Ham have not yet received a formal bid for the midfielder and is valued by the club at more than £100 million. Rice wants to be informed of any potential offers.

Chelsea released Rice when he was a 14-year-old and he moved straight to the Hammers, but he is still a fan of the Blues and is best friends with England teammate Mason Mount.

"Growing up I’ve always been a Chelsea fan," he said during an interview with Copa90.

It has just been in the family since my dad in the 80s and 90s. I don’t think there is one person in my family who isn’t a Chelsea fan.

He added: "I’d love to play with him [Mount] at club level again.

"One thing we’ve always said as kids is we’d love to play with each other at club and international level But obviously you never know because of different paths and things like that."

Rice has made 145 appearances for West Ham in all competitions and has 21 England caps.

