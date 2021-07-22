Demarai Gray has become Everton’s third summer signing after joining from Bayer Leverkusen for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract with the option for a fourth year.

The 25-year-old winger follows forward Andros Townsend and goalkeeper Asmir Begovic through the door at Everton, and he will immediately join Rafa Benitez’s squad in Orlando for the Florida Cup friendly tournament.

Gray’s move marks a return to the Premier League, having previously spent six years at Leicester before moving to Leverkusen on an 18-month deal in January.

He made more than 100 league appearances for Leicester, with his first season the 2015-16 title-winning campaign.

“I’m delighted to be back in the Premier League at such a big club and I’m excited to play with the team and get to work,” Gray told evertontv.

“Speaking to the manager and [Director of Football] Marcel Brands, I had a really good feel for the club and I feel this is a place where I can continue to develop.

The manager, with his ambition and what he has won in the past, is important and we’ll look to push forward and compete with the top clubs. I think a club of this magnitude has all the potential to be right up there.

“Collectively with what Marcel and the manager have said to me, everything fits, including the club’s ambitions and goals. Everton are a very big club and the main objective is to be pushing and competing back up there in the table.

“I want to work hard on the training pitch and work my hardest for the club on the pitch.”

Gray will wear the number 11 shirt for Everton this season, and comes back to England with a point to prove after a short spell in Germany.

“I want to push on, be a pivotal player in the squad, help the team score goals and assist goals,” said Gray.

“I feel like I’m at a period in my career now where I can put everything together and achieve the targets I have set for myself.

“Personally, I just want to help this team succeed, win games and be up there in the table, and to enjoy my football.

“I’m a speedy, tricky winger who enjoys running with the ball. I like to play anywhere along the front three and I feel like I can be dangerous in all areas. And with the ability I know I have and the belief in myself, I can help this team.”

