Giorgio Chiellini is yet to speak to Juventus about signing a new deal, the player’s agent has revealed.

Davide Lippi revealed his client wanted to exclusively focus on Italy’s European Championships campaign and that Juventus were yet to approach Chiellini about a new deal.

“It takes two to sign a contract,” Lippi told Radio Radio

Giorgio went to the Euros and focused exclusively on that. There's no problem with Juventus, we said we'd meet up later in the summer, but we haven't yet sat down to discuss a renewal.

Chiellini turns 37 in August, but has proven himself to still be among the best defenders in the world after Italy beat England to win Euro 2020.

Italy had a stellar defensive record leading up to and during the tournament and Chiellini appears ready to play on for the time being, with the World Cup just 18 months away.

Lippi was asked how Chiellini would react to a contract offer from Juventus, but the agent was tight lipped about his player’s wishes.

“They'd have to make the offer first,” he replied.

“As of today, there is nobody. We are waiting for Juventus to tell us when we can sit down and have a chat.”

While Chiellini enjoyed an epic summer of international football, Juventus suffered bitter disappointed in their club campaign.

Inter Milan won Serie A and Juventus finished fourth in the table. Chiellini has been at Juventus since 2004 and his agent heaped praise on his physical abilities despite being in the latter stages of his playing career.

“Thinking of Chiellini away from the playing field at this moment is madness,” Lippi said.

“What he did after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament is incredible. What fuels him is passion and we saw in the Euros that the passion is still strong.

He was a symbol of Juventus for many years and we are waiting for a club.

“Nobody has called, but I wouldn't be surprised if they did, as he's the only free agent in the Italy squad now.”

