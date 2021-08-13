Newcastle have signed Joe Willock from Arsenal for a fee believed to rise to £25m.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a successful loan spell at the Tyneside club last season, scoring eight goals - seven in consecutive matches - in 14 Premier League appearances.

The England U21 international has now completed his move to the Magpies on a permanent deal, signing a six-year contract.

Premier League Lacazette and Aubameyang to miss Arsenal’s opener at Brentford through illness – reports 3 HOURS AGO

"I'm buzzing to be here," he told Newcastle's official website.

"I loved my time here last season and I'm really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

"Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I'd like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can't wait to step out in front of a packed St. James' Park and experience that atmosphere.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce said: "I'm absolutely delighted to secure our number one target.

"We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back.

"I want to thank [managing director] Lee Charnley in particular for the work he has put in to make the deal happen. The club have gone above and beyond to make it possible.

"Joe is a wonderful young player with all the attributes you want in a midfielder, and he certainly proved that during his time with us last season.

This is a move I know our supporters really wanted us to make, and I know they will join me in giving Joe a very warm welcome back to St. James' Park."

Willock will wear the number 28 shirt and will be available to play against Aston Villa on August 21.

An Arsenal academy graduate, Willock made 78 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions after making his senior debut in September 2017, scoring 11 goals.

Newcastle host West Ham in their opening game of the 2021/22 Premier League season on Sunday afternoon.

Transfers Arsenal to make Odegaard bid, not in Real Madrid squad - reports 5 HOURS AGO