The new Mourinho era begins...

Jose Mourinho is already getting down to business after agreeing to become head coach at AS Roma from this summer, with the Sun reporting that 'The Special One' has instructed his new club to join the race to sign Brighton centre-back Ben White. Mourinho will face a battle to win White's signature due to rival interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. Brighton are ready to take advantage of the significant demand by slapping a £45 million price tag on their 23-year-old defender.

Transfers Tomori set for Milan switch, West Ham eye Serie A star Zapata - Transfer Notebook 9 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: It's going to be interesting to see who Mourinho recruits at Roma. The former Tottenham boss was It's going to be interesting to see who Mourinho recruits at Roma. The former Tottenham boss was reported to be interested in White during his time in north London, so it makes sense that he has suggested the English centre-back to his new employers. Will Roma win the race to sign White? Well, Manchester United, PSG and Borussia Dortmund all look like they will qualify for the Champions League next season, which could be vital. Mourinho may need to look elsewhere if he wants to strengthen his defence.

Arsenal plan summer clear out

Arsenal are preparing for a summer clear out, with up to five senior squad members ready to depart the Gunners at the end of the season. Hector Bellerin, Bernd Leno, Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz are all linked with exits, according to the Guardian. Luiz's contract is expiring this summer, while the other four are looking to move on due to the fact that they are unwilling to sign extensions to their current deals. Mikel Arteta is also keen to move on fringe players like Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira in a bid to raise transfer funds.

Paper Round's view: There's no doubt that there needs to be some serious change at Arsenal. Arteta clearly doesn't fancy the squad that he inherited. We saw quite a few departures in the winter transfer window, with Mesut Ozil, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi all leaving, and now it looks like there will be plenty more exits at the end of the season. It's still up for debate whether Arteta is the right person for the job at the Emirates, but it seems like the board are backing him if he will be allowed to overhaul half the squad.

Atletico rush to tie down United, PSG and Bayern target - Euro Papers

The perfect Lacazette replacement?

The Telegraph reveal that Arsenal are looking at Lyon striker Moussa Dembele as a potential replacement for Alexandre Lacazette. The Gunners could allow both Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah to leave this summer and Dembele has been identified as a summer target. The French forward is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid with a £30 million option-to-buy agreement, but it is unknown whether the Spanish side will activate that clause. Arsenal believe they could swoop in with a bid of £25 million if Atleti pass up on Dembele. The Gunners have also added Dembele's former Celtic teammate Odsonne Edouard to their striker shortlist, who is available for around £15-20 million.

Paper Round's view: If Lacazette leaves, Arsenal definitely need to sign another centre-forward and Dembele could be the answer. The 24-year-old hasn't featured much since his loan move to the Spanish capital, but he was successful at both Celtic and Lyon. It could be argued that the Gunners should sign both Dembele and Edouard if Nketiah were to leave as well. Club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is turning 32 years old this summer and the pair of French forwards are both available for relatively cheap fees and would be long-term options for Arteta. However, Arsenal definitely need to invest in other areas of their squad, so it's unlikely they will sign two new strikers.

Leicester to poach Pereira from relegated Baggies

Leicester City lead the race for West Bromwich Albion attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira, according to the Express. The Brazilian has impressed despite the Baggies suffering relegation from the Premier League this season and now Leicester will look to poach Pereira this summer. Leeds United, West Ham United and RB Leipzig are also interested in the 25-year-old, who has scored 11 goals so far in this campaign. Leicester also plan to add Lille's Boubakary Soumare and Atalanta's Robin Gosens to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Paper Round's view: Leicester are planning to strengthen their squad depth as the club looks to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since their miracle Premier League title victory in 2015-16. Brendan Rodgers' side currently sit in third place, with just two matches remaining. Pereira would be a welcome addition for the Foxes depending on his fee. Leicester already have James Maddison, who is a nailed-on starter in the number 10 position so they don't need to pay over the odds for a back-up creative midfielder. Soumare and Gosens seem like smart transfers that rival clubs should be trying to make.

Transfers Atletico rush to tie down United, PSG and Bayern target - Euro Papers 10 HOURS AGO