Lionel Messi has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain and will fly to Paris on Tuesday to complete the move, according to reports.

After the Argentine announced he would be leaving Barcelona after 21 years at the La Liga club on Sunday morning, it was widely expected the 34-year-old would move to the Ligue 1 side.

L’Equipe and football journalist Fabrizio Romano report the six-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to PSG’s offer of a two-year deal believed to be worth £25m a year after tax with the option of a further year.

Premier League Chelsea are Prem favourites now Lukaku’s back in town – The Warm-Up 8 HOURS AGO

With personal terms now fully agreed, Messi is expected to fly to Paris on Tuesday to complete his medical before he is officially unveiled as a Barcelona player at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Argentine star's father, Jorge, who is his agent was spotted at the airport first and confirmed that his son was moving to PSG.

When asked who was to blame for Messi leaving the club he loved and joining a European rival Messir Snr replied "ask the club."

Later on Lionel was spotted arriving with his family and his wife posted a picture of them on the plane to Paris.

When Messi, who has been a free agent since July 1 when his Barcelona contract expired, was asked at his press conference if he would be moving to PSG, he said: "That is one possibility, to reach those heights.

"I've got nothing confirmed with anybody. I had a lot of calls, a lot of interested clubs. At the moment, nothing is closed, but we are talking about a lot of things."

In Paris Messi will link up with his former team-mate Neymar, whom he won the 2015 Champions League with as part of a historic treble.

He will also get to play with compatriots Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardo and Angel Di Maria.

He will also have two former adversaries in his new team, with former Real captain Sergio Ramos a fellow new arrival as well as ex-Real keeper Keylor Navas.

Neymar posted on his Instagram stories about reunited with his close friend.

Ligue 1 False nine? Midfielder creator? Where does Lionel Messi fit in with PSG? YESTERDAY AT 10:26