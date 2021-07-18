Liverpool are set to open contract talks with club skipper Jordan Henderson, according to reports.

Henderson has two years left on his current deal and the Reds are eager to tie him down to a new long-term deal.

The Mirror claim Liverpool would even like to convince Henderson to finish his career at Anfield with a bumper new contract.

Euro 2020 Hayward: 'Distractions' helped make Sterling England's most influential player 06/07/2021 AT 11:45

Jurgen Klopp still considers Henderson a key part of his future plans after the England international led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League glory.

As captain Henderson has enjoyed remarkable success at Liverpool, helping end a 30-year league title drought.

There was a time when Henderson was heading for the exit door at Liverpool following a move from Sunderland, but the 31-year-old has firmly proved his doubters wrong and helped usher in the Reds’ most successful period in decades.

Henderson celebrated ten years at the club this summer.

“When I joined this club 10 years ago, I would never have imagined the journey we'd go on,” Henderson said.

'It's a huge honour' - Henderson on his MBE

“There have been ups, downs and some incredible moments along the way which will stay with me for a lifetime.”

Liverpool will concentrate their efforts on agreeing a new deal with Henderson once they have finalised contracts with Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker.

The Reds are working on providing their biggest stars with fresh deals amid what could be a quiet transfer window.

Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate earlier this summer and are also on the hunt for a new midfielder after the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum to Paris Saint-Germain.

Euro 2020 Southgate challenges England to go ‘two steps further’ after Ukraine win 04/07/2021 AT 02:16