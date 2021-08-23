Xherdan Shaqiri has completed a transfer from Liverpool to Lyon, it was announced on Monday.

The 29-year-old Swiss international has signed a three-year deal at the Ligue Un side after the clubs agreed a deal of €6M. Add-ons could see the fee rise to €11M

“Olympique Lyonnais are very pleased to announce the signing of the Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri from Liverpool, for a fee of €6M, with a maximum of €5m in bonuses,” read a statement from the French club

“After having passed his medical today in Lyon, Xherdan Shaqiri has signed a three-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, until June 30, 2024.”

The Swiss midfielder joined Liverpool from Stoke in 2018, but struggled to nail down a regular starting place under Jurgen Klopp.

However, he leaves the club having won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. The former Bayern Munich player contributed six goals in 63 appearances for the club.

“Xherdan Shaqiri has today completed a permanent transfer to Lyon after three years with Liverpool,” began the club’s statement.

Everybody at Liverpool FC thanks Xherdan for his contributions over the past three seasons and wishes him the very best for the rest of his career.

Lyon finished fourth in the league last season, some seven points shy of surprise champions Lille.

The Swiss player becomes Peter Bosz’s fourth signing of the summer after Emerson - on loan from Chelsea – and two free transfers in the shape of Henrique and Damien Da Silva.

