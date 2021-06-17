Another defender to depart Real Madrid?

Manchester United have had their opening bid of around £50 million for Raphael Varane rejected by Real Madrid, according to the Manchester Evening News. The 28-year-old defender has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Santiago Bernabeu and has already rejected an extension from the Spanish club, despite an offer to become club captain. Real Madrid are "intent on obtaining a fee" for Varane, so are willing to sell this summer. However, the report states that Los Blancos are holding out for a fee closer to £80 million.

Paper Round's view: It's no secret that Manchester United need a centre-back to partner club captain Harry Maguire. Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof just aren't good enough if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side want to challenge for the Premier League title. Varane is undoubtedly world class and would represent a huge signing for United. If he is available to sign this summer, the club should go all in for him. Obviously they wont want to pay £80 million for a player who is available for free in 12 months time, but he would be a game-changer. It's worth the money.

Six stars set to leave Chelsea this summer

Chelsea are set to continue their summer sales following the permanent transfer of Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan on Thursday. The Star report that the west London club will listen to offers for Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi, while Marcos Alonso and Olivier Giroud are expected to leave and Emerson Palmieri will return to Italy to join Napoli. The Champions League winners are looking to reinvest the money made from sales into new signings and Thomas Tuchel is eyeing up a move for Inter Milan wing-back Achraf Hakimi.

Paper Round's view: These are all fringe players and - except Giroud - they could all fetch a pretty price. Tomori joined Milan for £25 million, while Abraham is rumoured to be valued at around £40 million by the Blues. Emerson, Barkley and Batshuayi are all players that are no longer needed at Stamford Bridge and you'd expect them all to be on decent wages. Once Chelsea sell them, their wage budget will also be lowered which will allow more movement in the transfer market. Alonso has the potential to stay as back-up to Ben Chilwell, but the Spaniard may just want to leave for first-team football.

Raiola offers Donnarumma to ‘good friend’ for free – Euro Papers

Leicester ramp up Daka chase

Leicester City have turned their attention to RB Salzburg's Patson Daka, with the Telegraph reporting that the Foxes are ready to sign the striker for £30 million this summer. Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers believes the 22-year-old will help the King Power club push for a place in the Premier League's top four after missing out on Champions League football on the final day in the past two seasons. Daka, who is wanted by a host of Premier League clubs, is viewed as a long-term replacement for 34-year-old striker Jamie Vardy by Leicester.

Paper Round's view: Leicester are hitting the transfer market early. There are already reports that the Foxes are set to complete the signing of Boubakary Soumare from French champions Lille and there are also links to Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard. Signing Daka would be a huge statement. Leicester won the FA Cup last month, but will be bitterly disappointed to finish outside of the top four once again. These smart signings have helped them to win the Premier League title in the past, and the club's recruitment should be an inspiration to the rest of the English top division.

England set for full-back swap v Scotland

England are set to make two defensive changes ahead of their Euro 2020 Group D clash against Scotland on Friday evening. The Telegraph report that Reece James and Luke Shaw are set to replace Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier at full-back in order to give the Three Lions more of an attacking threat on the flanks. Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is expected to miss out once again, despite returning to full training last Thursday, with Tyrone Mings to continue playing alongside John Stones in the heart of the defence.

Paper Round's view: People were shocked and surprised to see Trippier's name at left-back in the starting eleven against Croatia in the opening Group D match, but there were less complaints at the final whistle when England walked away with all three points and a clean sheet. Gareth Southgate knows that his side will need the attacking threat of James and Shaw against Scotland on Friday. It's not a bad thing to change the team up. In fact, it's important to keep the players fresh after a truncated club season and to adapt the game plan for each opposition.

