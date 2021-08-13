Arsenal want to re-sign Norwegian playmaker Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid on a permanent basis, according to reports.

The Norwegian spent the second half of last season on loan at the Gunners, scoring two goals in 20 appearances in all competitions.

He returned to the Real Madrid setup for pre-season as Real prepare for life in La Liga under returning boss Carlo Ancelotti, but it appears Odegaard is not a part of his plans.

According to football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are preparing to make an offer for the 22-year-old and that he is favoured over other reported transfer targets Houssem Aouar of Lyon and Leicester's James Maddison.

Real Madrid released their squad list for their La Liga season opener against Alaves on Saturday evening and Odegaard has not been included. Returning loanees Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic have both been registered.

AS report Odegaard will move to Arsenal for a fee close to €50m. His current Real contract expires in 2023.

